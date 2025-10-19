Dundee 2-0 Celtic: Clark Robertson header and Cameron Carter-Vickers own goal condemn defending champions to historic and damaging defeat

Celtic suffered their first defeat at Dundee since 1988 as Steven Pressley's side shocked the defending champions 2-0 in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Celtic had arrived at Dens Park on a club-record 36-game unbeaten streak against Dundee but they were stunned by Clark Robertson's header and Cameron Carter-Vickers' own goal in the first half and could find no way back.

The result leaves Celtic five points behind league leaders Hearts and puts the pressure on their mouthwatering trip to Tynecastle next Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Dundee were aided by a VAR review rightly overturning a handball penalty call against Paul Digby when the ball struck his face, and Luke Graham blocked Reo Hatate's goal-bound shot.

But the hosts - who began the day level on points with bottom-placed Livingston - were deserved winners on a historic afternoon for the Dark Blues.

Dundee were compact in defence and dangerous on the counter-attack, with Cameron Congreve bursting down the right before firing in a low cross which was deflected by Joe Westley onto Carter-Vickers and into the net for their second, after Robertson's super header from a corner.

They could have had a third in the second-half when Ashley Hay nodded narrowly wide and had Kasper Schmeichel scrambling.

Kelechi Ihenacho clipped the outside of a post early on for Celtic and was later denied from close range by Dundee 'keeper Jon McCracken, while Kieran Tierney fired wide when he should have done better in the box during the first 45.

But Celtic were way off their best level and the performance would further have darkened the mood of the travelling support, who delayed the game at the start of the match with a protest against the club's board, throwing a variety of balls onto the pitch.

Rodgers on the performance, protests and title race

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers speaking to Sky Sports:

"Bitterly disappointed, in both the result and performance. The first goal can happen; we got blocked off.

"Then you have work to do. It has been like a lot of games we have had, the final third of the pitch has not been at the quality to break teams down.

"We had some chances but it wasn't a game that I thought we were in. We didn't do enough.

"It's more about the attacking play. The confidence of the team is lacking on that side and I need to find a way to improve that.

"We have always enjoyed coming here but we were not in that moment now. I need to try and find a way to give that back to the team.

"I have to find a way to make it work with this group of players. At the minute and today, it didn't work.

"We haven't performed consistently at a level we would want. I didn;t think we were fast enough or dynamic enough to work against that low block."

On the fan protest: "My main concern is the performance of the team. There are things going on at the club that are out of my control.

"I need to find a way to make us better. That is the full concentration."

On the title race: "It is very early but Hearts have made a good start. We are the team that is chasing."

Pressley: I could not be prouder of my players

Dundee boss Steven Pressley speaking to Sky Sports:

"I'm really delighted and really proud of the players. We worked on the game plan but the execution comes from the players. In phases we had to suffer but showed incredible resilience. All of it was on show and to beat Celtic, you need that in abundance. We countered with real intent and could not be prouder of the group.

"I said after the Aberdeen game that there were lessons to be learnt and we worked hard in the two weeks to address that. The clean sheet is an amazing bonus. To a man, they were exceptional today.

"This is going to take a lot of hard work from both me and the staff. Surviving this season would be a good achievement and then we can build on that. We have to enjoy the moment today after suffering the last couple of weeks. All the suffering and hard work, it was certainly worth it."

Clark: We have created history for Dundee

Dundee defender Clark Robertson speaking to Sky Sports:

"Unbelievable performance from the boys. We worked on the game plan all week. Thankfully, I got on the end of one today! It's always a challenge against Celtic, you have to be disciplined and when chances come, take them.

"To a man, everyone was outstanding. We created a bit of history for ourselves. It shows, if we put in that level, we can beat anybody."