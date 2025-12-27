Dundee 1-0 Falkirk: Yan Dhanda penalty earns 10-man Dark Blues vital Premiership victory against the Bairns

Dundee secured a potentially-precious 1-0 Scottish Premiership win over Falkirk at Dens thanks to a first-half penalty by Yan Dhanda.

The Bairns enjoyed plenty of possession but could not capitalise even when home sub Simon Murray was sent off late on.

Once the dust had settled, Dundee were still in 10th place but three points ahead of Killie and seven in front of rock bottom Livingston.

There was an early chance for the hosts in the first minute when they were awarded a free-kick which was whipped into the Falkirk box but Billy Koumetio sent his header wide of Bairns keeper Scott Bain's left-hand post.

However, there was a huge moment of controversy in the 24th minute when referee Duncan Nicolson flashed a straight red card to Falkirk skipper Brad Spencer for a challenge on Dundee's Ash Hay.

However, after being asked to review the incident by the VAR on the pitchside monitor, the referee changed his mind and showed Spencer a yellow card.

Image: Brad Spencer's red card was downgraded to a yellow after a VAR check

Dundee hearts were in their mouths shortly after when McCracken came racing out of his goal as Kyrell Williams broke down the right, with the keeper failing to snuff out the danger. However, the Bairns could not capitalise.

Deep in first-half stoppage time, a Dhanda shot was blocked by Yeats, with the home fans howling for handball. The referee was once again called to the pitchside monitor and decided to award a penalty. Dhanda stepped up to take the spot-kick and calmly dispatched it into the bottom corner, sending Bain the wrong way.

Falkirk started to dominate possession in the opening stages of the second half with Dundee increasingly pegged back.

Clear-cut chances, though, were few and far between for both sides as the hour mark passed.

Bain was finally called into action in the 73rd minute when Drey Wright hit a shot from 20 yards but the former Dundee keeper comfortably gathered.

Image: Dundee's Simon Murray (15) was sent off against Falkirk

Dundee were reduced to 10 men in the 87th minute when sub Murray was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Ethan Ross and this time there was no reprieve.

Falkirk continued to press with Filip Lissah hitting a fierce shot but McCracken made a vital save, with Dundee successfully negotiating the eight minutes of added time.