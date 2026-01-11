 Skip to content

Dundee vs Hearts; Scottish Premiership

Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Dundee vs Hearts. Scottish Premiership.

The Scot Foam Stadium at Dens ParkAttendance8,525.

Dundee 0

    Hearts 1

    • C Soares Braga (27th minute)
    • A Schwolow (sent off 50th minute)

    Latest Scottish Premiership Odds

    Dundee 0-1 Hearts: Claudio Braga's goal and Craig Gordon's stunning save help ten-player Jambos maintain dominance at Scottish Premiership summit

    Report as Hearts beat Dundee 1-0; Claudio Braga netted the only goal of the game in the first half; Jambos keeper Alex Schwolow was sent off for bringing Tony Yogane down outside the box; substitute Craig Gordon pulled off a stoppage time wonder save to maintain the Jambos lead at the top

    Alison Conroy

    Football Journalist @AlisonGConroy

    Sunday 11 January 2026 16:42, UK

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Hearts substitute goalkeeper Craig Gordon made a 'world class' match-winning save

    Ten-man Hearts held on against a stubborn Dundee to claim a narrow win to maintain their lead in the Scottish Premiership title race, now at six points.

    Derek McInnes wants to make "every game count" in their push to end the Old Firm's lead dominance, and Alexander Schwolow was quickly called into action to deny Billy Koumetio as Dundee looked to extend their winning run to four.

    Hearts scored with their first shot on target, but not without frustration from the hosts. Claudio Braga drilled a low shot in off the post from 20 yards as Dundee claimed the ball was rolling as Cammy Devlin took the quick free-kick in the build-up.

    Schwolow brought down Tony Yogane outside the box with half-time approaching. The goalkeeper thought he had been saved by the offside flag, but the referee showed him red after being sent to the monitor.

    Craig Gordon took his place in the Hearts goal for the first time this season and immediately denied Dundee. The 43-year-old then pulled off a world-class save in stoppage time to keep their title charge on track.

    Gordon shows age is but a number

    Craig Gordon (R) pulled off an incredible stoppage-time save
    Image: Craig Gordon (R) pulled off an incredible stoppage-time save

    Craig Gordon told Sky Sports just last week he was "one step from getting a chance" and the red card gave him that chance to prove his worth to the league leaders and to Scotland head coach Steve Clarke as the World Cup approaches.

    Dundee did start brightly with Schwolow palming Koumentio's header clear just two minutes in.

    Also See:

    Hearts, though, took control and went in front as Braga fired home via the post from the edge of the box.

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Claudio Braga scores for Hearts against Dundee after a controversial free-kick position

    The goal came from two simple forward passes, but Dundee were furious it was allowed to stand, after Devlin took a free-kick some distance from where the foul took place.

    They were given a chance to get back into the game when Schwolow took out Yogane on the edge of the box, with referee Ryan Lee sending the keeper off and Gordon returning to the Hearts line-up after a long absence.

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Hearts goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow gets a red card against Dundee after a VAR review

    But they couldn't make their extra player count - Hearts defence stood firm after the break, as Gordon saved from Koumetio and Drey Wright.

    In the 94th minute, Emile Acquah looked certain to level with a header but Gordon sprung to his left to push the ball to safety with an unbelievable save.

    What's coming up in the Scottish Premiership?

    Play Super 6!
    Play Super 6!

    Super 6 have made a millionaire already this season, but could you be the next big winner? Enter the next round for free.

    Around Sky

    Upgrade to Sky Sports to watch more games than ever before

    Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract