Dundee 2-1 Kilmarnock: Charlie Reilly scores winner in comeback victory to pull Dark Blues clear of danger

Dundee came from behind to secure a precious 2-1 victory over Kilmarnock at Dens Park.

The visitors took the lead in the first half through Greg Kiltie but Dundee came storming back with Ash Hay equalising and Charlie Reilly netting what proved to be the winner.



The victory means Dundee have moved up to ninth and six points clear of Killie, who have not won in 13 matches.



Dundee suffered a blow before kick-off with Cameron Congreve ruled out with a quad injury picked up during Saturday's win over Falkirk.

Image: Dundee's Ashley Hay (R) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1

The Welshman was replaced by Reilly, making his first start for Dundee, while Dark Blues captain Simon Murray was suspended after receiving a straight red card against the Bairns.



There was a scare for the visitors in the fifth minute when keeper Tobi Oluwayemi hit a clearance straight to Dundee's Callum Jones just outside the box but the midfielder's shot was blocked.



Jones had another opportunity shortly after when Reilly produced a cross from the right but this time Oluwayemi made a vital save to deny the Welshman.



However, Dundee were stunned when the visitors took the lead in the 38th minute. A quick free-kick from inside the Killie half looked certain to be mopped up by Luke Graham but he missed the ball with Kiltie running through on goal before calmly slotting past McCracken.



Dundee finally equalised in the 57th minute as Tony Yogane dug out a cross from the left to the back post with Reilly heading across goal to Hay who nodded home for his first goal for the club.



Hay then had a shot blocked with the ball falling to Reilly and he gave Oluwayemi no chance with a fine curling finish for the winner.