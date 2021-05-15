Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Dundee vs Raith Rovers. Scottish Premiership Play-offs Semi-Final.

Kilmac Stadium At Dens Park.

Dundee 0

    Raith Rovers 1

    • L Vaughan (21st minute)

    3-1

    Dundee 0-1 Raith: Dundee through to Scottish Premiership play-off final despite second-leg defeat

    Dundee were in the driving seat ahead of the semi-final second leg after winning 3-0 in midweek at Stark's Park; Rovers opened the scoring in the first half through Lewis Vaughan but Dundee held on to set up clash with Kilmarnock or Ross County

    By PA Media

    Saturday 15 May 2021 23:34, UK

    Managers John McGlynn (L) and James McPake at full time during the Scottish Premiership Play Off Final 2nd Leg match between Dundee and Raith Rovers (SNS)
    Image: Raith boss John McGlynn (left) congratulates Dundee boss James McPake at full time

    Dundee are through to the Scottish Premiership play-off final despite losing 1-0 to Raith Rovers at Dens Park in the second leg.

    The Dark Blues were in the driving seat ahead of the semi-final second leg after winning 3-0 in midweek at Stark's Park.

    However, James McPake's men were stunned when Rovers opened the scoring in the first half through Lewis Vaughan.

    Rovers had further chances against a nervy-looking home side but Dundee held on to progress to the final against, realistically, either Kilmarnock or Ross County - basement club Hamilton are also still in contention but the Accies require something special on Sunday to get there, needing to beat Killie by nine goals.

    Lewis Vaughan celebrates his goal to make it 1-0 Raith during the Scottish Premiership Play Off Final 2nd Leg match against Dundee (SNS)
    Image: Lewis Vaughan celebrates scoring the only goal of the second leg

    Rovers had an early chance in just the third minute with Dan Armstrong coming in off the right wing to send an angled drive towards goal but his shot was easily dealt with by home keeper Adam Legzdins.

    Dundee then broke from inside their own half, with Paul McMullan playing the ball wide to Jason Cummings but the striker's shot was deflected for a corner.

    The home side had another chance as Charlie Adam fired a deep free-kick into the Raith box, with centre-half Lee Ashcroft shooting just over Rovers keeper Jamie MacDonald's crossbar.

    However, it was the Fife side who broke the deadlock in the 21st minute when a Regan Hendry shot fell to Vaughan inside the Dundee box, with the forward swivelling before producing a fine finish past Legzdins.

    Raith were on top and Dundee boss McPake could be heard screaming at his players to stop sitting so deep.

    First-leg goalscorer Osman Sow (R) of Dundee in action with Fernandy Mendy of Raith (SNS)
    Image: First-leg goalscorer Osman Sow (R) of Dundee in action with Fernandy Mendy of Raith

    In the 39th minute, the home side carved out a promising opening as the overlapping Cammy Kerr cut the ball back to Max Anderson but the midfielder's shot was well saved by MacDonald.

    Just before half-time, there was a big scare for Adam when he handled the ball - having been booked shortly before - but referee Don Robertson was content to just award a free-kick.

    There was a Raith claim for a penalty in the 54th minute when a Vaughan shot was blocked by Jordan McGhee, with the ball appearing to strike the defender's hand but Robertson was not convinced there was a case to answer.

    Rovers continued to press and had another good opportunity as Kieran MacDonald teed up Armstrong but his shot was deflected wide for a corner.

    However, the Raith challenge finally ran out of steam, with Dundee going through despite losing on the night.

