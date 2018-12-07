Dundee vs Rangers preview: Alfredo Morelos misses Dens Park trip
Last Updated: 07/12/18 5:31pm
Rangers will be without their leading scorer Alfredo Morelos as he serves a one-match suspension in their Scottish Premiership game at Dundee.
The 17-goal Colombian, who will serve a further ban later in the month after a red card in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen, misses out due to an accumulation of yellow cards.
After losing their position at the top of the table as a result of their first home loss of the season, assistant manager Gary McAllister wants improvements at Dens Park, live on Sky Sports Football (Sunday, 1pm).
He said: "As much as it was a disappointing result, it's taken a couple of days to get it out our system. The players and management would now like to see a better performance. Not only did we lose, I didn't think we played well.
"I couldn't have called it, to be honest. It would be hard to find a player who got pass marks. Now we've got to try to get ourselves back on top again."
Dundee are bottom of the table but showed signs of turning things around with their 4-0 win over Hamilton in midweek, with former Rangers striker Kenny Miller scoring a hat-trick.
McAllister added: "They're coming off the back of a good result. I watched Dundee earlier in the season under Neil McCann and they were pretty impressive but didn't always get results and he lost his job.
"I think there are some good players at Dundee and it will be a good test for us. We're obviously looking for a reaction after the Aberdeen result."
Team news
Dundee's former Celtic defender Darren O'Dea misses the match as he awaits the results of a scan on the groin injury which forced him off against Hamilton.
Benjamin Kallman, Roarie Deacon and Adil Nabi are back in light training but won't be involved. Josh Meekings is also still out with a hip problem.
Dundee vs Rangers
December 9, 2018, 1:00pm
Live on
Along with Morelos, Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield is banned after a recent red card at Hearts while long-term absentees Graham Dorrans and Jamie Murphy remain on the sidelines.
Borna Barisic is in contention, however, having been out since September with a hamstring injury and could return at left-back ahead of Jon Flanagan.
On-loan Liverpool winger Ryan Kent has also recovered from the hamstring issue which has sidelined him for the last six matches.
Opta stats
- Dundee have won both of their last two home league games against Rangers by a 2-1 scoreline; they had never beaten them at home in their first 14 such games prior to this in the Scottish Premiership (D4 L10).
- There hasn't been a draw between these two sides in the Scottish Premiership since May 2003 (2-2), with Rangers winning 11 and losing two of the 13 clashes in the competition since then.
- After beating Hamilton 4-0 in midweek, Dundee will be looking to win back-to-back league games for the first time this season.
- Rangers have won their last three away league games - they were winless in eight such matches prior to this (D5 L3).
- Alfredo Morelos has been directly involved in five goals in his four league games against Dundee for Rangers (three goals, two assists); against no other side has he had a hand in more in the Scottish Premiership (level with Hamilton Academical).