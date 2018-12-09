Dundee 1-1 Rangers: Steven Gerrard's side held at Dens Park

Rangers' Eros Grezda competes with Glen Kamara

Rangers endured a frustrating afternoon as they were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Dundee, who played 70 minutes with 10 men.

Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller put Scottish Premiership strugglers Dundee ahead in the ninth minute.

The visitors levelled in the 21st minute, Andy Halliday finishing from a free-kick on the edge of the box after Nathan Ralph was shown a straight red card for catching Daniel Candeias on the ankle.

Player ratings Dundee: Hamilton (6), Kerr (8), Bolye (8), Kusunga (8), Ralph (3), Woods (7), Kamara (7), C Miller (8), McGowan (8), K Miller (7), Curran (7)



Subs: Kallman (5), Spence (5)



Rangers: McGregor (6), Tavernier (5), Goldson (5), Worrall (5), Halliday (6), Jack (5), Rossiter (5), Kent (5), Grezda (5), Candeias (6), Lafferty (5)



Subs: Middleton (5), Barisic (5), Ejaria (4)



But, aside from Kyle Lafferty having a goal ruled out for offside, Rangers struggled to break down 10-man Dundee, who held out for a point to move off the bottom of the table for the first time since September.

Rangers go second but miss the chance to move level on points with leaders Celtic.

Kenny Miller scored the opening goal against his former side

After defeat to Aberdeen in midweek, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard made six changes for the trip to Dens Park, but his side did not deliver the kind of response that he might have hoped for.

Dundee broke the deadlock after nine minutes when Kenny Miller capitalised on a defensive mix-up to finish past Allan McGregor.

Rangers levelled in the 21st minute when Ralph was shown a straight red for catching Candeias with a sliding tackle on the edge of the box and Halliday fired the free-kick into the top corner.

Andy Halliday celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1

Lafferty had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside when he finished from Ryan Kent's cross in the 33rd minute, but Dundee otherwise kept the visitors bay until half-time.

Rangers dominated possession after the break and pinned Dundee back inside their own half.

However, despite getting plenty of crosses into the box, the visitors rarely threatened, with Dundee goalkeeper Jack Hamilton hardly having a save to make.

Team news Boyle replaced O'Dea for Dundee while Rangers made six changes as McAuley, Flanagan, Ejaria, Coulibaly, Middleton and Morelos made way for Worrall, Halliday, Rossiter, Kent, Grezda and Lafferty.

The home side were resolute in defence and Dundee manager Jim McIntyre fist-pumped the air in celebration at the final whistle as Gerrard looked on stone-faced as his players trudged off.

Man of the match - Genseric Kusunga

Dundee were excellent in defence as they dealt with everything that Rangers threw at them following the dismissal of Ralph. Kusunga played a key role as the hosts regularly headed away crosses and made sure Hamilton was hardly tested.

What's next?

Dundee travel to Kilmarnock next Saturday while Rangers face a crucial trip to Rapid Vienna in the Europa League on Thursday before hosting Hamilton on Sunday.