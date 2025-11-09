Dundee 0-3 Rangers: Mikey Moore, Nicolas Raskin and Djeidi Gassama all score in convincing Premiership victory for Gers

Nicolas Raskin, Mikey Moore and Djeidi Gassama all netted to help Danny Röhl's Rangers to a comfortable 3-0 win away at Dundee.

Raskin opened the scoring before Moore netted his first goal for Rangers and Gassama capped it off with a beautiful late finish.

Two goals in the opening 15 minutes for Rangers gave Dundee an uphill battle that proved too much for the home side - despite an improved second-half performance - and Gassama's strike made it three league wins out of three for Rangers under their new head coach.

Ethan Hamilton's driven free-kick three minutes in forced the only Jack Butland save in the first half, and it was not long until Dundee succumbed to the visitors' attacking quality.

James Tavernier produced a delicious corner delivery to find an unmarked Raskin, who nodded into the top left of the net with aplomb after nine minutes. Moore then placed a deft finish into the bottom corner to double his side's lead just five minutes later.

Rangers, who lined up with a back four for the first time under Röhl, controlled the game from then on.

The away side had a third goal disallowed by VAR after Mohamed Diomande was deemed to have interfered with James McCracken's vision in the Dundee net before Moore poked home, and it was not until the 64th minute that Dundee mustered a second shot on target, with neither coming from open play.

Steven Pressley's side were allowed the lion's share of second-half possession as Rangers took their foot off the gas, but that did not stop Gassama from getting in on the act with a goal late on. The winger's beautiful curling effort nestled in the top-left corner and capped off a Rangers win that was never in doubt.

The victory reduced the gap to 12 points off the top for Rangers, as league leaders Hearts drew at home to Dundee United, while Dundee remain 11th and in danger of relegation after their 19th successive game against Gers without a win.

Röhl: I see how big this club is

Rangers boss Danny Röhl was pleased with what he saw from his side and the away support in their dominant victory.

"Sometimes we lost a bit of control. But our last performances in the league have been good," he said.

"I think this is a good direction. We spoke about the small steps, we're making real steps now.

"I see things going in the right direction, I see things we need to improve, but all in all it was a good day today."

On the performance of player-of-the-match Mikey Moore:

"I was really happy with Mikey today. His movement on and off the ball was fantastic."

On making three changes at half-time:

"A 2-0 is always a bit dangerous. We have to get that third. It was also important to bring some fresh legs on at half-time.

"I will use my squad in full - this is also good for the players because they know they'll play even if they don't start.

"Thank you to to the supporters - they were fantastic. I've really enjoyed the first three weeks. I see how big the club is and the potential we have."