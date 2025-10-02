Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 Crystal Palace: Daniel Munoz and Eddie Nketiah goals seal victory to set club-record unbeaten run

Crystal Palace claimed their first away win in major European competition as they cruised to a 2-0 victory over Dynamo Kyiv in their Conference League opener to set a club record of 19 games unbeaten.

Daniel Munoz's first-half headed opener was Palace's first shot on target against a stubborn Dynamo Kyiv defence, but their class told once in the lead and substitute Eddie Nketiah scored for the second game running to wrap up the win just after the hour.

Summer-signing Yeremy Pino, a £26m acquisition from Villarreal to replace Eberechi Eze, set up both goals to mark an impressive European debut for his new club in Poland.

Palace's Borna Sosa was sent off late on for two yellow cards in the space of three minutes, though it had little impact on the game, with Dynamo Kyiv registering their only shot on target in the closing stages when the result was all but sealed.

Oliver Glasner's side were comfortable throughout the first of their six league phase games in the Conference League, underlining why they are the bookmakers' favourites.

The 2,500 travelling Palace fans, who voiced their frustrations with UEFA and Nottingham Forest during the game, witnessed their side break a club record that had stood since 1969 in their first European league phase game.

Dynamo Kyiv's players came out of the tunnel draped in the Ukrainian flag before the game, which took place in Poland due to the ongoing war with Russia.

Glasner's side make Palace history in Europe

Image: Crystal Palace enjoyed a comfortable win in Poland as they made history for the club

Palace have not been beaten since they were thrashed 5-0 at Newcastle United in the Premier League on April 16 last season.

They have since played 19 games across five competitions without defeat to surpass the record set by Bert Head's Palace in 1969 when they were promoted to the old First Division.

Glasner's side did not have too much trouble in getting over the line in Poland. Their defensive dominance was evident against Dynamo Kyiv, who are unbeaten after seven games in the Ukrainian league.

However, breaking down their opponents proved troublesome and, until Munoz's stunning header just over half an hour in, it seemed like Palace's opening goal would never come.

Palace required a quality delivery into the box and Pino delivered by hanging the ball up at the back post for flying full-back Munoz, who looped in his first goal of the season. From there, it was smooth sailing for the Eagles.

Dynamo Kyiv were down a man when Palace's opener went in because Taras Mykhavko had suffered a head injury and they were unable to replace him before the Premier League side could capitalise.

Glasner had elected to leave Nketiah on the bench despite his match-winner against Liverpool, but it took the striker less than 15 minutes to score for the second game running off the bench.

Pino's feet were too quick for Dynamo Kyiv as he turned away from two defenders in the corner before finding Nketiah with a trivela cross that was met by Nketiah's darting run at the near post.

Sosa opened the door for Dynamo Kyiv when he was booked twice in three minutes to leave Palace a man down for the final 15 minutes, but all the Ukrainian's could muster was their first shot on target.

