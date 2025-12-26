Egypt 1-0 South Africa: Mo Salah scores again as the Pharaohs secure place in AFCON knockouts despite Mohamed Hany red card

Mohamed Salah scored again as 10-man Egypt secured top spot in Group B of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 win against South Africa.

Three days after netting an injury-time winner to secure a comeback win against Zimbabwe, Salah stepped up for his side yet again after slotting his penalty home, having been caught by the stray arm of Khuliso Mudau inside the area before the break.

Mohamed Hany picked up his second booking of the game two minutes later but despite being down to 10 men, Egypt held on to move three points clear of their opponents at the top of Group B.

The Pharaohs face Angola, who have just one point from their opening two games, in their final group fixture on December 29 but following their strong start to the tournament, their spot at the top of Group B is now confirmed due to AFCON tiebreaker rules.

Bafana Bafana are three points away, meaning if Egypt lose to Angola and South Africa beat Zimbabwe, they move level on points.

However, instead of goal difference, AFCON rules state head-to-head results would be taken into account, meaning Friday's 1-0 win against South Africa ensures top spot for Salah and his side.