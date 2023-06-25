 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

England U21 vs Israel U21. European Under-21 Championship Group C.

Givi Kiladze Stadium.

England U21 2

  • A Gordon (15th minute)
  • E Smith-Rowe (68th minute)

Israel U21 0

    Match ends, England U21 2, Israel U21 0.
    second_half_end icon

    Second Half ends, England U21 2, Israel U21 0.
    free_kick_won icon

    Cameron Archer (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Karem Jaber (Israel U21).
    free_kick_won icon

    Levi Colwill (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Oz Bilu (Israel U21).
    corner icon

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Yoav Hofmeister.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Jacob Ramsey (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cole Palmer.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Hand ball by Omri Gandelman (Israel U21).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jacob Ramsey (England U21).
    free_kick_won icon

    Karem Jaber (Israel U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Cole Palmer (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.
    corner icon

    Corner, Israel U21. Conceded by James Garner.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, England U21. Jacob Ramsey replaces Morgan Gibbs-White.
    free_kick_won icon

    James Garner (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Roy Revivo (Israel U21).
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Israel U21. Oz Bilu replaces Dor Turgeman.
    yellow_card icon

    Ilay Hajaj (Israel U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    yellow_card icon

    Curtis Jones (England U21) is shown the yellow card.
    free_kick_won icon

    Ben Johnson (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Karem Jaber (Israel U21).
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Cameron Archer (England U21) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.
    offside icon

    Offside, Israel U21. Stav Lemkin tries a through ball, but Idan Giorno is caught offside.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, England U21. Oliver Skipp replaces Angel Gomes.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, England U21. Harvey Elliott replaces Emile Smith Rowe.
    goal icon

    Goal! England U21 2, Israel U21 0. Emile Smith Rowe (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.
    free_kick_won icon

    Cole Palmer (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Gil Cohen (Israel U21).
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Karem Jaber (Israel U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
    free_kick_won icon

    Emile Smith Rowe (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Yoav Hofmeister (Israel U21).
    substitution icon

    Substitution, England U21. Cameron Archer replaces Anthony Gordon.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, England U21. Cole Palmer replaces Noni Madueke.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Israel U21. Yoav Hofmeister replaces Hisham Layous.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Israel U21. Idan Giorno replaces Eitan Azulay.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Morgan Gibbs-White (England U21).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Angel Gomes (England U21).
    free_kick_won icon

    Roy Revivo (Israel U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Noni Madueke (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White with a through ball.

    Second Half begins England U21 1, Israel U21 0.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Israel U21. Ilay Hajaj replaces Anan Khalaili.
    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, England U21 1, Israel U21 0.
    corner icon

    Corner, Israel U21. Conceded by James Trafford.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Eitan Azulay (Israel U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
    yellow_card icon

    Ben Johnson (England U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ben Johnson (England U21).
    free_kick_won icon

    Karem Jaber (Israel U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Dor Turgeman (Israel U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Roy Revivo with a cross.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Noni Madueke (England U21).
    free_kick_won icon

    Hisham Layous (Israel U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_won icon

    Noni Madueke (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dor Turgeman (Israel U21).
    corner icon

    Corner, Israel U21. Conceded by Emile Smith Rowe.
    offside icon

    Offside, Israel U21. Gil Cohen tries a through ball, but Dor Turgeman is caught offside.
    free_kick_won icon

    Ben Johnson (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dor Turgeman (Israel U21).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Omri Gandelman (Israel U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Anan Khalaili.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Anthony Gordon (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
    corner icon

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Stav Lemkin.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Angel Gomes (England U21).
    free_kick_won icon

    Anan Khalaili (Israel U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    goal icon

    Goal! England U21 1, Israel U21 0. Anthony Gordon (England U21) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White with a cross.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Omri Gandelman (Israel U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oscar Gloukh.
    free_kick_won icon

    Anthony Gordon (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Karem Jaber (Israel U21).
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match (England U21).
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Curtis Jones (England U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
    offside icon

    Offside, England U21. Noni Madueke tries a through ball, but Emile Smith Rowe is caught offside.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.