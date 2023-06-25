England U21 vs Israel U21. European Under-21 Championship Group C.
Givi Kiladze Stadium.
Match ends, England U21 2, Israel U21 0.
Second Half ends, England U21 2, Israel U21 0.
Cameron Archer (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Karem Jaber (Israel U21).
Levi Colwill (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oz Bilu (Israel U21).
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Yoav Hofmeister.
Attempt blocked. Jacob Ramsey (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cole Palmer.
Hand ball by Omri Gandelman (Israel U21).
Foul by Jacob Ramsey (England U21).
Karem Jaber (Israel U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Cole Palmer (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.
Corner, Israel U21. Conceded by James Garner.
Substitution, England U21. Jacob Ramsey replaces Morgan Gibbs-White.
James Garner (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roy Revivo (Israel U21).
Substitution, Israel U21. Oz Bilu replaces Dor Turgeman.
Ilay Hajaj (Israel U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Curtis Jones (England U21) is shown the yellow card.
Ben Johnson (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Karem Jaber (Israel U21).
Attempt saved. Cameron Archer (England U21) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.
Offside, Israel U21. Stav Lemkin tries a through ball, but Idan Giorno is caught offside.
Substitution, England U21. Oliver Skipp replaces Angel Gomes.
Substitution, England U21. Harvey Elliott replaces Emile Smith Rowe.
Goal! England U21 2, Israel U21 0. Emile Smith Rowe (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.
Cole Palmer (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gil Cohen (Israel U21).
Attempt blocked. Karem Jaber (Israel U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Emile Smith Rowe (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yoav Hofmeister (Israel U21).
Substitution, England U21. Cameron Archer replaces Anthony Gordon.
Substitution, England U21. Cole Palmer replaces Noni Madueke.
Substitution, Israel U21. Yoav Hofmeister replaces Hisham Layous.
Substitution, Israel U21. Idan Giorno replaces Eitan Azulay.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Morgan Gibbs-White (England U21).
Foul by Angel Gomes (England U21).
Roy Revivo (Israel U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Noni Madueke (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White with a through ball.
Second Half begins England U21 1, Israel U21 0.
Substitution, Israel U21. Ilay Hajaj replaces Anan Khalaili.
First Half ends, England U21 1, Israel U21 0.
Corner, Israel U21. Conceded by James Trafford.
Attempt saved. Eitan Azulay (Israel U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Ben Johnson (England U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ben Johnson (England U21).
Karem Jaber (Israel U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Dor Turgeman (Israel U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Roy Revivo with a cross.
Foul by Noni Madueke (England U21).
Hisham Layous (Israel U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Noni Madueke (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dor Turgeman (Israel U21).
Corner, Israel U21. Conceded by Emile Smith Rowe.
Offside, Israel U21. Gil Cohen tries a through ball, but Dor Turgeman is caught offside.
Ben Johnson (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dor Turgeman (Israel U21).
Attempt missed. Omri Gandelman (Israel U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Anan Khalaili.
Attempt blocked. Anthony Gordon (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Stav Lemkin.
Foul by Angel Gomes (England U21).
Anan Khalaili (Israel U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal! England U21 1, Israel U21 0. Anthony Gordon (England U21) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Omri Gandelman (Israel U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oscar Gloukh.
Anthony Gordon (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Karem Jaber (Israel U21).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (England U21).
Attempt blocked. Curtis Jones (England U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Offside, England U21. Noni Madueke tries a through ball, but Emile Smith Rowe is caught offside.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.