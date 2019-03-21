England U21 1-1 Poland U21: Dominic Calvert-Lewin nets as Young Lions extend unbeaten run

Phil Foden caught the eye with some excellent playmaking at Ashton Gate

Phil Foden impressed as a dominant England Under-21s were held to a 1-1 draw by Poland, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin on target.

Calvert-Lewin turned into an empty net from Reiss Nelson's cut-back after 13 minutes, which burst the Young Lions into life after a slow start.

But they were pegged back by a 30-yard stunner of a free-kick from Sebastian Szymanski, who fired a rocket of a shot into the top corner after Angus Gunn had decided against setting up a defensive wall.

After half-time England dominated and came close on a number of occasions, but none closer than when Kieran Dowell's cross was almost turned in by Krystian Bielik, whose unwitting deflection was turned onto the post by Kamil Grabara's save.

More to follow...