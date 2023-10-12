 Skip to content
England U21 vs Serbia U21. European Under-21 Championship Qualifying Group F.

The City Ground.

England U21 3

  • J Philogene-Bidace (38th minute)
  • L Delap (42nd minute)
  • H Elliott (51st minute)

Serbia U21 1

  • V Lucic (27th minute)

Attempt missed. Stefan Mitrovic (Serbia U21) right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt missed. Harvey Elliott (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Noni Madueke with a cross.
Offside, Serbia U21. Veljko Ilic tries a through ball, but Marko Lazetic is caught offside.

Second Half begins England U21 3, Serbia U21 1.
First Half ends, England U21 3, Serbia U21 1.
Goal! England U21 3, Serbia U21 1. Harvey Elliott (England U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Nikola Stankovic (Serbia U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Serbia U21. Conceded by Rico Lewis.
Foul by Cole Palmer (England U21).
Mihailo Stevanovic (Serbia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Jaden Philogene (England U21).
Viktor Rogan (Serbia U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jaden Philogene (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Viktor Rogan (Serbia U21).
Goal! England U21 2, Serbia U21 1. Liam Delap (England U21) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jaden Philogene.
Attempt saved. Cole Palmer (England U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Noni Madueke.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Nikola Stankovic.
Attempt saved. Harvey Elliott (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Delap.
Goal! England U21 1, Serbia U21 1. Jaden Philogene (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Luka Subotic (Serbia U21).
Attempt saved. Liam Delap (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Noni Madueke with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Noni Madueke (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harvey Elliott with a cross.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Mihajlo Ilic.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Aljosa Vasic (Serbia U21).
Offside, England U21. Rico Lewis tries a through ball, but Noni Madueke is caught offside.
Harvey Elliott (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Vladimir Lucic (Serbia U21).
Goal! England U21 0, Serbia U21 1. Vladimir Lucic (Serbia U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Aljosa Vasic.
Attempt missed. Harvey Elliott (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jaden Philogene following a corner.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Mitar Ergelas.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Viktor Rogan.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Vladimir Lucic.
Corner, Serbia U21. Conceded by Bashir Humphreys.
Attempt missed. Noni Madueke (England U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hayden Hackney.
Offside, England U21. Hayden Hackney tries a through ball, but Noni Madueke is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Jaden Philogene (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rico Lewis with a cross.
Offside, Serbia U21. Viktor Rogan tries a through ball, but Aljosa Vasic is caught offside.
Offside, England U21. Noni Madueke tries a through ball, but Jaden Philogene is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Noni Madueke (England U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cole Palmer.
Foul by Hayden Hackney (England U21).
Mihailo Stevanovic (Serbia U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Harvey Elliott (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Delap.
Rico Lewis (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marko Lazetic (Serbia U21).
Marko Lazetic (Serbia U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jarrad Branthwaite (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marko Lazetic (Serbia U21).
Attempt missed. Charlie Cresswell (England U21) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Cole Palmer with a cross following a corner.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Veljko Ilic.
Attempt saved. Jaden Philogene (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jarrad Branthwaite.
James Trafford (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marko Lazetic (Serbia U21).

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.