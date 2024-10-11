 Skip to content
England U21 vs Ukraine U21. European Under-21 Championship Qualifying Group F.

Vitality Stadium.

England U21 2

  • J Mcatee (88th minute, 92nd minute)

Ukraine U21 1

  • T Mykhavko (70th minute)

England U21 2-1 Ukraine U21: Late James McAtee double gives England U21s Euro qualifying win

Match report as England leave it late to come from behind in their European U21 Championship qualifier and beat Ukraine; James McAtee scores a late free-kick before netting the winner in added time

Friday 11 October 2024 22:34, UK

England's James McAtee celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the UEFA Euro U21 quaifier against Ukraine
Image: England's James McAtee celebrates after scoring his second goal

James McAtee's double saw England claim a 2-1 victory over Ukraine in their European U21 Championship qualifier at the Vitality Stadium.

Taras Mykhavko opened the scoring from a corner in the 70th minute for the away side before McAtee's free-kick and added-time winner saw Ben Futcher's men take the points.

The result saw second-place England close the gap on their opponents to two points at the top of Group F.

England squandered a golden chance after 20 minutes when Ipswich's Liam Delap hounded Ukraine keeper Ruslan Neshcheret into a mistake, with the loose ball finding McAtee whose powerful effort was stopped.

The Young Lions struggled throughout the first half, becoming frustrated by Ukraine's press as they tried to play out from the back.

England's Lewis Hall (centre) and Ukraine's Nazar Voloshyn (right) battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro U21 Championship Qualifying Group F match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture date: Friday October 11, 2024.
Image: England's Lewis Hall and Ukraine's Nazar Voloshyn battle for the ball

Lewis Hall made a smart run down the left but despite Omari Hutchinson's evasive movement, his first-time effort flew over the crossbar.

Delap looked to continue his rich vein of form from the Premier League after being played in by McAtee but the striker's effort clipped the crossbar.

England improved after the break but they still failed to break the deadlock as Jaden Philogene blasted an effort straight at Neshcheret.

The hosts were punished for their poor finishing in the 70th minute when Ukraine took the lead. A whipped corner to the back post was misjudged by goalkeeper James Trafford as Mykhavko jumped highest and nodded in the opener.

McAtee's persistence paid off as his free-kick on the edge of the area cannoned off the bar and in before he slammed home a loose ball to steal the points.

