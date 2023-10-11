England boss Gareth Southgate:"England vs Australia is one of the great sporting rivalries. If Australia have any sniff that we're not taking the game seriously, then we'll be in trouble."Our mindset has got to be spot on. Equally, we've still got a bit of work to do to qualify for the European Championships, but we're potentially six games away from that and we have good players, and we need to give others opportunities to show what they can do."That's part of our bond as a team - making sure that people get chances to play and feel part of the group. We've got to get the right balance."