England vs Cameroon preview: Lionesses seek Women's World Cup quarter-final spot

England Women take on Cameroon in the World Cup last 16 on Sunday

England Women's World Cup campaign reaches the knockout stage on Sunday, but for Phil Neville, it's still all about having fun.

The Lionesses' place in the last 16 had already been secured before Wednesday night's 2-0 victory over Japan ensured they topped their group, while Cameroon only edged through after a stoppage-time goal against New Zealand.

Should Neville's side get past Cameroon, they will face either Norway or Australia in the quarter-finals.

But for Neville, a big part of his task is to keep the enjoyment element high, even in the pressurised environment of the knockout stages.

He said on Saturday: "It's even more important now to stick to your beliefs, philosophy, and what you stand for, and having fun is part of that.

England Women's boss Phil Neville wants to keep the fun element in the camp

"Being around this set of players, it's probably in the top three most important things, when they're having fun they play unbelievably well. So we have to integrate that into our training programme, and probably every meeting we have!

"We give them space to breathe, and that will continue."

Here, we run through the talking points, team news, stats and where Cameroon may threaten...

Team news

Ellen White is expected to keep her place in attack after a double against Japan took her goal tally to three for the tournament, and Neville insisted on Saturday that every player in his side is fit.

Neville made eight changes for the Japan clash, with Jodie Taylor, Beth Mead, Nikita Parris and Fran Kirby dropping to the bench, but the impressive performance of those who came in leaves the manager with a selection dilemma ahead of Sunday's game.

Ellen White fires England ahead against Japan in the 2-0 group stage win

"We are in the last 16, I have to pick the best team to get us to the quarter-final," he said. "Every team in this competition is making changes, rotation is part of football. To ask a player to play in seven games in a World Cup is asking an awful lot. To get the best out of every player, you have to utilise your squad.

"A lot has been made that I do like to change my team, but imagine the opposition facing us. Cameroon won't have a clue what our team or tactics will be.

"The players enjoy it because everyone has a chance of playing."

Houghton: Momentum building

England captain Steph Houghton believes the Lionesses are steadily building momentum, despite admitting her team-mates are well aware of areas for improvement.

Assessing England's group-stage displays, Houghton said: "We're really happy. Three big wins. I don't think you can ever really call a performance perfect. But the thing is, we know we can play better, which is a good thing.

"I think when it gets to this World Cup stage, playing against these sorts of opponents, it's important to make sure we win, no matter what, and I feel as though there have been glimpses of what we can do with the ball.

"The momentum is coming along nicely. I think everybody is getting excited and as players we feel like we're in a good position."

Will the heat play a part?

After two sweltering group stage games in Nice, there is concern again that Sunday's clash in Valenciennes may impact England's style of play, with temperatures expected to hit 30 degrees celsius.

Neville says the heat in Valenciennes cannot be an excuse

For Neville, it's no excuse for an under-par performance.

"We have to respect the weather, but we've prepared for that," he said. "There's no excuses going into the game. There's no excuses from us, we've prepared for that for the last 40 days. I think when you have hot weather, you have to pass the ball even better."

Neville's surprise at rule change

England manager Neville has expressed his surprise at FIFA changing a law midway through the World Cup.

1:11 England head coach Phil Neville admits he is surprised FIFA has made a late change to rules regarding goalkeepers facing penalties at the Women's World Cup England head coach Phil Neville admits he is surprised FIFA has made a late change to rules regarding goalkeepers facing penalties at the Women's World Cup

The International Football Association Board accepted the governing body's request for a temporary dispensation from the rule which sees goalkeepers booked if they encroach from their line at a penalty.

Neville said: "It is a surprise, but we are best speaking about that after the World Cup, my true thoughts on a few things. We have just got to get on with it, the rules are the rules. There is nothing we can do with it, the goalkeepers have just got to deal with it.

Scotland goalkeeper Lee Alexander saves a penalty from Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo before it is retaken

"I have got three goalkeepers who are probably really frustrated and disappointed and can't see the reasoning behind it, but we have just got to accept it."

Opta stats

This will be the first ever competitive meeting between England and Cameroon. England won their only previous Women's World Cup match versus African opposition, beating Nigeria in 1995 (3-2).

Cameroon have reached the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup for the second tournament in a row (also 2015); they lost 0-1 to China in the last 16 in 2015.

England have won each of their last four matches at the Women's World Cup; the Lionesses have never before emerged victorious in five successive games in the competition.

England failed to win any of their first three knockout stage matches at the Women's World Cup (D1 L2) - however, in 2015, they won three of their four such games, only losing to Japan in the semi-finals thanks to a 90th minute own goal.

Ellen White has scored more goals than any other England player at the 2019 Women's World Cup, scoring three goals from six shots on target. If she scores versus Cameroon, White (4) will become the joint-highest scorer for the Lionesses in the competition alongside Fara Williams (5 goals).

Focus on Cameroon

Manager - Alain Djeumfa succeeded Joseph Ndoko as Cameroon's boss in January this year having previously been working on their coaching staff. That included being with the team, managed by Enow Ngachu, that reached the last 16 of Canada 2015, their first ever Women's World Cup finals campaign. Ahead of Sunday's match Djeumfa, 46, has spoken of England having "weaknesses" and his side having "something up our sleeves", adding: "Keep a close eye on the game."

Players - Ajara Nchout was the star of the dramatic 2-1 victory over New Zealand that sent Cameroon through to the next round, netting both of her team's goals. Gabrielle Onguene and Gaelle Enganamouit are also threats in attack, while 35-year-old Madeleine Ngono Mani is their all-time scorer with 40 goals.

Ajara Nchout has been on fine form for Cameroon

Form - Cameroon qualified for the World Cup last November with a third-placed finish at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, sealed with a 4-2 win over Mali. Following Djeumfa's appointment, they were beaten 4-0 by Spain in a friendly in May, and subsequently lost 1-0 to Canada and 3-1 to Holland in their first two Group E matches in France before Nchout's stoppage-time goal secured victory against New Zealand and a last-16 berth.

