England 0-0 Italy: UEFA Nations League draw at Molineux leaves Gareth Southgate's side bottom of their group

England could only manage a 0-0 draw against Italy at Molineux as Gareth Southgate's side remain bottom of Nations League Group A3.

England had chances to win it, striking the crossbar through Mason Mount and seeing Raheem Sterling miss the target from close range.

But Italy were good value for their point and it required a big performance from Aaron Ramsdale to keep the game goalless, saving sensationally from Sandro Tonali in the first half and just about keeping Roberto Mancini's side at bay thereafter.

The result leaves England's chances of progressing in the Nations League in jeopardy. Finishing bottom would bring relegation. The draw is enough for Italy, the team who denied them on penalties in that Wembley final last summer, to maintain top spot.

Player ratings England: Ramsdale (8), James (8), Tomori (7), Maguire (7), Trippier (6), Rice (7), Ward-Prowse (5), Mount (6), Grealish (6), Sterling (5), Abraham (6).



Subs: Kane (6), Phillips (7), Bowen (6), Saka (n/a), Guehi (n/a).



Italy: Donnarumma (6), Di Lorenzo (8), Gatti (7), Acerbi (8), Di Marco (8), Frattesi (6), Locatelli (6), Tonali (7), Pessina (7), Scamacca (5), Pellegrini (6).



Subs: Esposito (6), Gnonto (6), Raspadori (6), Florenzi (n/a), Christante (n/a).



Man of the match: Aaron Ramsdale.

There was a curious feel to the occasion for the first England men's international played at Molineux in 65 years as the few thousand children invited to fill the lower tier of the Steve Bull Stand offered high-pitched support for the home side throughout.

While the reasons for the restrictions on supporters are serious following the fan disorder at the Euro 2020 final between the two teams at Wembley just under a year ago, it made for a light-hearted atmosphere with shrieks of delight when England players came out to warm up and only the odd pantomime boo for the visitors. They were in the mood to enjoy themselves.

Team news Gareth Southgate made six changes to the side which drew 1-1 in Germany, with Aaron Ramsdale starting in goal for the second time, and Fikayo Tomori earning his first England start.



Gianluigi Donnarumma and Lorenzo Pellegrini were the only players to retain their starting positions as Roberto Mancini made nine changes to the Italy team which beat Hungary on Tuesday.

The players responded. Italy cut through as early as the second minute when Davide Frattesi might have done better than slide his shot wide of the far post from the right channel. But England had openings of their own in what was an open start to the game.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was lackadaisical in possession more than once and Italy's goalkeeper-captain had one pass intercepted by Tammy Abraham early on that the striker, deputising for Harry Kane up front, was just unable to capitalise upon.

Mount came even closer after trading passes with Sterling but his shot from an excellent position rattled Donnarumma's crossbar rather than finding the net. It was a slick move, England's best chance of the first half, but Italy had plenty of them too.

Ramsdale took his chance to impress. His point-blank save after Giovanni Di Lorenzo found Tonali midway through the half looked like an inevitable goal. Gianluca Scamacca blazed over from six yards out. Matteo Pessina's shot had to be tipped over.

Image: James Ward-Prowse of England is closed down by Matteo Pessina of Italy

England needed more after taking just one point from their opening two group games in the Nations League and looked to have found the breakthrough when Reece James' brilliant low cross found Sterling just yards out. Somehow the forward contrived to sky it.

Jack Grealish began to enjoy more freedom out on the left, although Italy retained their threat, raiding the space he vacated with Kieran Trippier up against it behind him. England's defence, where Fikayo Tomori was making his first start, did not look comfortable.

Southgate tried to change the game, as he had to good effect against Germany, this time turning to Harry Kane, Kalvin Phillips, Jarrod Bowen and eventually Bukayo Saka. It was to no avail. Mancini's side held firm. Italy continue to be a conundrum his England cannot crack.

Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

"Made two excellent saves in the first half, denying Sandro Tonali with his legs from close range, then tipping a deflected shot from Matteo Pessina over the bar. Alert again to save from Giovanni Di Lorenzo later on. An impressive display on only his second start."

Mancini: Italy deserved to win

"The team played well and deserved to win," said Mancini afterwards.

"We only had one big problem, that is that you cannot create 10 clear chances and fail to score. If Frattesi scores early on it is a different game. We have still scored over 100 goals since I took over. It is only in the last six months that we have slowed down."

Despite insisting that his side should have taken the three points, he praised England and tipped Southgate's side to push for glory at the World Cup in November.

"England are one of best teams in Europe at this moment because they have many, many good players," he added. "I think they are one of the candidates to win the World Cup in Qatar."

Phillips: We were the better team

"Over the course of the game, we were the better team," said Phillips, the England midfielder who came on in the second half. "Italy created a few chances in the first half, but over the game we were better, we just couldn't create the final chance to get the goal."

England have scored only once in three Nations League games but Phillips is unconcerned by that. "It is not much of a worry, to be fair. The strikers we have got are prolific strikers. As long as we keep working together, goals are going to come."

With England bottom of the group, is the game against Hungary on Tuesday one they must win now?

"We always want to win every game," added Phillips. "You see the result tonight, Germany and Hungary drawing. International football is difficult, there are a lot of tough teams. We want to go out against Hungary next game and get the three points."

England's draw in stats

England have failed to score in seven of their 15 UEFA Nations League games (47%). Indeed, seven of the last eight times the Three Lions have failed to find the net in all competitions have been in this tournament.

England have now had four goalless draws against Italy in all competitions, only having more against Wales (7) and Sweden (5) in their history.

Italy have lost just two of their last 16 games against England in all competitions (W7 D7), losing 2-0 in June 1997 and 2-1 in August 2012, both in friendlies.

Fikayo Tomori (Milan) and Tammy Abraham (Roma) became the fifth and sixth Italian-based players to play for England against Italy, after Ray Wilkins, Mark Hateley, Trevor Francis and Paul Ince.

England face Hungary at Molineux (7.45pm), while Italy travel to Germany, with both Nations League Group A3 clashes kicking off at 7.45pm on Tuesday, June 14.