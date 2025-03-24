England 3-0 Latvia: Stunning Reece James free-kick kick-starts routine win to continue perfect start for Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel continued his perfect start to life with the Three Lions as England secured a 3-0 win against Latvia in their second World Cup qualifier.

Reece James marked his first international start in over two-and-a-half years with a stunning opener just before the break, curling his free-kick into the top corner after a low Latvian block had frustrated Tuchel's men for much of the opening stages.

Team news headlines Marcus Rashford retained his spot in the starting line-up despite being criticised by Thomas Tuchel following his performance vs Albania.

Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and Dan Burn dropped out in other changes to Tuchel's second England line-up.



Before the goal, England prodded and probed at their opponents but came close to conceding when a lapse in communication between Marc Guehi and Jordan Pickford left the goal gaping - but forward Vladislavs Gutkovskis failed to capitalise on the error.

It was a quiet evening for Harry Kane by his emphatic standards but, after seeing one effort whistle wide of the target, he drifted in at the back post to tap home a second, rounding off a well-worked team move involving Declan Rice and Morgan Rogers (68).

Rogers played a crucial role in the second and was close to claiming the third. Eberechi Eze squeezed an effort towards goal before it cannoned off a defender and inches wide of Rogers on its way in.

England player ratings: James & Rogers impress England: Pickford (6), James (8), Konsa (7), Guehi (5), Lewis-Skelly (8), Rice (8), Bellingham (7), Rogers (8), Bowen (6), Kane (8), Rashford (7).



Subs used: Eze (8), Foden (6), Jones (n/a), Henderson (n/a)



Player of the match: Reece James.

England are now sitting pretty at the top of Group K with six points from their opening two games of the Tuchel era, with the next international break and opportunity for the German to mould his team in the manner he wishes not pencilled in until June 6.

Tuchel: Good start but room to improve

England boss Thomas Tuchel:

"Very happy because of the players mainly. The organisation of the camp was top but the players make the difference. They reminded me why I was excited about the job.

"Very good group and we had excellent days on and off the pitch, a positive atmosphere from the start. Everyone wants to be in the starting line-up and wants to come on.

"We need these kind of matches. Not everything falls into place from the first minute. There is room to improve but overall, two wins and two clean sheets. We did not allow any big chances in two matches. A lot of positives but room to improve. A good start.

"I am very happy with the team and the effort. Everyone expects the win but you have to do it and put in the work.

"It does not come by itself. We reduced it to a minimum and we will get stronger from camp to camp."

James reflects on road to England return

England defender Reece James speaking to ITV:

"It's been a long time. I've had a frustrating two-and-a-half years but I'm so happy to get called up and play for my country.

"I saw the wall and felt I could bend it around, thankfully it hit the back of the net. I was surprised it hit the net, I thought the goalkeeper could have got there but looking at the replay it was tough for him.

On Thomas Tuchel: "His ideas are clear. He set his goals and targets from the minute he came in. We have one objective, it starts during these internationals and we need to keep building until the World Cup."

Kane: We are getting better under 'fantastic' Tuchel

England captain Harry Kane speaking to ITV:

"There were more patterns of play, more chances created. But it was tough as they were playing with 11 behind the ball and making it difficult.

"The players off the bench made an impact. Overall we can be pleased with two wins and two clean sheets.

"He's [Thomas Tuchel] fantastic. He's settled in straight away and it's a pleasure to have him as coach - the energy, the passion, the tactical analysis has been top drawer. We'll get better as we go. He's pleased and we're pleased to have him."

Perfect start and more to come

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe:

A routine win for England in the end, and it was a more encouraging performance than Friday's against Albania.

England threatened throughout and on another day, where the goalkeeper isn't in such fine form, they walk away with a more dominant scoreline.

Rashford reacts to Tuchel faith Rashford created six chances in the game, only managing more for one once before in his career - seven v Lithuania in March 2017.

The signs are positive, the patterns in play are emerging and players like Marcus Rashford, who retained his spot in the line-up despite being openly criticised, are reacting to what Thomas Tuchel is demanding of them.

The most exciting part? This is just the start.

The next international break isn't until June 6. Plenty of work to be done before then, plus the returns of Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer.

What's next for England?