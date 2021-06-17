England vs Scotland: Euro 2020 serves up latest chapter in rivalry but who will come out on top at Wembley?

It's the fixture England and Scotland fans have been looking forward to for months - and on Friday night at Wembley, their rivalry will be renewed.

Since Scotland booked their place at Euro 2020 with a play-off win in November, another instalment of the oldest international fixture in football has been discussed, debated and hotly-anticipated.

England may have won seven of the last nine meetings but the 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw at Hampden Park in June 2017, when Harry Kane rescued a dramatic point after Leigh Griffiths scored two late free-kicks, shows nothing can be ruled out in the contests between these two.

Their only previous meeting at a major tournament is another example. Gary McAllister had the chance to equalise for Scotland at the old Wembley in a group game at Euro 96 but instead two iconic moments in English football history played out over the next two minutes: David Seaman's penalty save and Paul Gascoigne's legendary goal to make it 2-0.

The 22,500 fans at Wembley for the latest clash will hope to see similar excitement.

After the opening round of games in Group D, it is Scotland who need the points more.

Steve Clarke's side had their chances against Czech Republic but were undone by a couple of fine Patrik Schick goals, while England put in an encouraging performance in their 1-0 win over Croatia.

England will be through to the knockout stages if they win at Wembley, and they will be confirmed in the top two if they win and Croatia do not beat Czech Republic.

But, on the other hand, what better way for Scotland to take a huge step towards a first appearance in a major tournament knockout stage than by beating England at Wembley?

Team news

0:39 Gareth Southgate reveals Harry Maguire will be involved against Scotland at Wembley, although a decision is yet to be made about whether the Manchester United captain is fit enough to start

Gareth Southgate has said Harry Maguire will be involved in the England squad, having been out since May with an ankle injury.

"Harry will be involved tomorrow, the decision we have got to make is whether he is ready to start," he said.

"We are really pleased with his progress, he has trained with the team for four or five days now and he has had no reaction.

0:29 Scotland boss Steve Clarke confirms Kieran Tierney has trained fully over the last two days and is available from the start against England. (Pictures: ©UEFA 2021)

"He is on a really good path. We want everyone available, it causes difficult decisions but we have 26 players on the training pitch and that is a great position to be involved in."

Steve Clarke also declared Kieran Tierney fit and available for Scotland. The Arsenal defender missed the 2-0 defeat by Czech Republic at Hampden Park in the Group D opener with a niggle.

Clarke said: "It is good news for Kieran, good news for us and good news for the Scottish supporters. Hopefully we can back all that up with a good result. He has trained fully the last two days. He is available for the whole game."

What the managers have said…

0:39 Harry Kane says his injury-time goal against Scotland in a 2-2- draw at Hampden Park in 2017 is one of his favourite goals so far in his career

England manager Gareth Southgate: "We know that we have got to compete because otherwise you can get overrun in any game. Our focus has got to be on performances getting better with every game we play.

"For the fans and us it is a big occasion but it is another opportunity for three points and our objective is qualification. That is what we have got to focus on.

"In the past we have done that very well. We did that on Sunday, Sunday was a big occasion for everyone and we handled it very well.

"Every game they play for England means a lot to them, but I think younger generations have a different view on those old rivalries.

"The history of the games when we were growing up the home internationals were one of the few games you saw live at the end of the season.

"England-Scotland was a massive occasion every year, now it is played less regularly, lots of the players are friends within their clubs.

"I haven't felt the need to build that up, I want them to approach it like any other game of football and focus on playing well and don't need to emphasise the other parts too much."

4:23 Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths says Scotland must be better in front of goal when they face England, after squandering a number of chances in their opening defeat to the Czech Republic

Scotland manager Steve Clarke: "The players have to believe in themselves, that's the first criteria.

"They are all good players, they are all playing at a really good level. A lot of them are team-mates with some of the lads in the England squad as well so they are used to seeing them on the pitch and used to playing in big games.

"I wouldn't think they wouldn't have the self-belief to go there and get a good result. We have good professionals in the squad, they are used to playing in big matches.

"Big players want to play in big games and they don't come much bigger than this one. We will go out here and try to get on the front foot as early as possible, try to get hold of the ball.

England vs Scotland - State of play For England, the equation is simple. If Gareth Southgate's side beat Scotland they will be through to the last 16. They will be confirmed in the top two of the group if they secure victory over Scotland at Wembley on Friday and Croatia do not beat Czech Republic.

It's also a huge game for Scotland, who will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to England and Croatia do not beat Czech Republic.

"The players will try and make themselves feel comfortable on the pitch, and if we can get off to a quick start it will be good for us.

"The objective when we started the tournament was to get enough points to get out of the group stage and into the knockout stage for the first time in our history as the men's A team, and we still have that in front of us.

"So we look to get something out of the game against England and obviously we have to get something out of the game against Croatia as well. So we look forward to the next two games."

0:30 Gary Neville thinks Harry Maguire's first game in the Euros can't come in a knockout game - so they must use him somehow in the next two group matches.

"I don't think the England players will get carried away with the emotion, and I don't think Gareth will. Gareth doesn't tend to get too high when they win a game, or too low when they lose a game. He's seen a lot of international football, has seen a lot of tournament football, and understands what can happen.

"I think his game plan for Friday will have been set even before Croatia, and I don't think that will change. He's really methodical, and knows how he's going to tackle each game. That will be set.

"It will be more interesting to see how Steve Clarke reacts to their defeat in the first game, there may be an emotional reaction that they need to be more attacking and proactive. But that would suit England, if Scotland came out and attacked, they could then play their football a little bit more. It's important for both managers to remove emotion from this match, and stick to their game plans.

"I am sure Southgate will, it's whether Steve Clarke reacts to the fact they had a disappointing first result against Czech Republic."

"I think he will change it and I would as well. You have to remember we are hoping to go all the way, so you cannot expect the same 11 players to play all these games in this heat and not change it up.

"And the one advantage we have over all the other teams is we may not have the best XI, but we have the best 23. I could change all the front players, apart from Kane, and we would not be weakened. I could bring in Rashford, Grealish, Jude Bellingham, and Sancho.

"I could also bring in Ben Chilwell and Reece James in the full-back positions and again, it would not weaken the team and this is why we have a massive advantage. But you have to use that advantage as there is no point having all these players if you are going to keep on playing the same team.

"And with England almost through, this is why I would experiment now. We should look to win every game as it is all about confidence, rather than worry about where we should finish in the group."

The visitors will be going in as underdogs but there could be the opportunity for the visitors to spring a surprise on the counter-attack, former Scotland international James McFadden told the Sky Sports Football Euros Podcast.

"I'm always optimistic but we need to defend better than that. We have to defend better.

"It's tough to find a weakness [in England]. If anything, I think the game plan, rather than trying to exploit a specific area, the game plan is to frustrate them, to sit in, absorb some pressure, hit them on the break, make them over-commit with bodies forward.

"You look at their threat, it's Harry Kane dropping short and Raheem Sterling exploiting the space using his pace. But if we don't leave any space they have to find another way.

"We have to be solid and compact and have England over-commit players forward so we can get at them defensively."

Image: Scotland head coach Steve Clarke (left) with Billy Gilmour

