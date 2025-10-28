England 3-0 Australia: Michelle Agyemang stretchered off as Sarina Wiegman's side cruise to friendly victory

Euro 2025 hero Michelle Agyemang was stretchered off during England's 3-0 win over Australia at Pride Park.

The Lionesses were coasting to a simple victory, having controlled proceedings after an early red card for the visitors, but the game took a sour note as Agyemang was forced off minutes after her second-half introduction.

The Brighton loanee was seen in tears after going down as she challenged for the ball. The striker clutched at her knee as physios tended to her and she was eventually placed on the stretcher more than five minutes after going down, with Sarina Wiegman confirming post-match that it "didn't look good".

Team news Hannah Hampton returned from injury to start in goal for England, while there were debuts for Taylor Hinds and Lucia Kendall. Sam Kerr made back-to-back starts for the Matildas, the first time she has done so since recovering from an ACL injury.

Wiegman called for an improved performance and a faster start, and she got exactly that as the Lionesses started on the front foot, leading to a costly Australia mistake that would change the course of the game.

Having already probed for a breakthrough in the opening 20 minutes, England's pressure told as London City's Alanna Kennedy was caught in possession on the edge of her own penalty area before hauling down Alessia Russo and being sent off.

Image: Alanna Kennedy was sent off to kickstart prior to England taking the lead

If the red card wasn't bad enough, Aggie Beever-Jones smashed home her seventh international goal after the resulting free-kick fell back to her to put the hosts in command.

England continued their dominance throughout the remainder of the first half and eventually doubled their lead as Lucy Bronze handed herself the perfect 34th birthday present with a fine finish.

Image: Lucy Bronze doubled England's lead

Australia tightened up defensively in the second half and the game looked to be coming to a close with a whimper until Agyemang's gut-wrenching injury.

Image: Play was stopped for several minutes as a result of Agyemang's injury

Beever-Jones also came off with a knock shortly after, forcing England to play with 10 players for the remaining 10 minutes due to not having any more substitutes available.

That did not stop them from adding a third though, as Georgia Stanway scored from the penalty spot to secure the Lionesses their first victory since the Euros.

Wiegman: 'Agyemang injury doesn't look good'

Image: Michelle Agyemang was in tears as she was stretchered off

Asked about Agyemang's injury, England manager Sarina Wiegman told ITV Sport: "I haven't been inside yet. But, of course, that looked horrible.

"When you're stretchered off, that's not nice. But, yeah, that doesn't look good. It's not confirmed but it looks bad."

Speaking in her press conference, Wiegman was pleased with her side's performance, saying: "We started really well and dominated the game.

"They went down to 10, which does change a couple of things. We wanted to keep the pace in the game. We created a lot of very good moments in the final third.

"I saw a lot of good things, but we need to get even better at aligning the execution and the final pass, the final cross. That's what we want to do next year. You want to see this team develop.

"You actually want to play 11 vs 11 because those are the challenges you get the most and that's what you're practising for. They drop even deeper so the space becomes very small."

Beever-Jones: 'I'll play wherever I'm needed'

Image: Aggie Beever-Jones gave England the lead against Australia

Aggie Beever-Jones speaking to ITV:

"Playing football brings out the best in me, wherever I'm playing. I don't really look at stats too much. I just come here, focus, try and show Sarina what I can do.

"You saw it today. I was on the wing a little bit, which is something I haven't done in a while. But again, I love playing for England, no matter where I am.

"I'm happy to get on the scoresheet again. It was a great performance today and hopefully we can take some good takeaways from it and get ready for next camp."