Estonia vs Northern Ireland preview: Michael O'Neill's side looking to maintain perfect start

Northern Ireland will look to maintain their perfect start to Euro 2020 qualification when they travel to Estonia on Saturday - live on Sky Sports.

Northern Ireland take on Estonia on June 8 and Belarus on June 11 hoping to repeat their wins over the two nations at home in March.

With qualifiers against Germany and Holland scheduled later this year, two positive results will set Michael O'Neill's side in good stead as they look to secure passage to next summer's tournament.

Team news

Oxford United midfielder Mark Sykes could win his senior cap following his inclusion in the Northern Ireland squad.

The 21-year-old Glenavon player, who has played 11 times for the U21 team, has been involved in the Northern Ireland training camp in Manchester.

Also included in the squad is Aaron Hughes who, despite being set to retire, could add to his 112 caps for his nation.

Estonia manager Martin Reim has no fresh injury concerns with midfielder Ilja Antonov the only player to be withdrawn from the original 24-man squad due to commitments with his club Hermannstadt in Romania.

2:40 Michael O'Neill says his focus remains on Northern Ireland despite being linked with the vacancy at West Brom Michael O'Neill says his focus remains on Northern Ireland despite being linked with the vacancy at West Brom

Opta stats

Northern Ireland have won three of their five previous matches against Estonia in all competitions (L2), winning most recently in March 2019 (2-0).

Estonia won their last home match against Northern Ireland, winning 4-1 in September 2011 in a European Championship qualifier.

Northern Ireland are winless in four away competitive matches (D1 L3), failing to score on each occasion. They last went five competitive away games without finding the net back in October 2006 under Lawrie Sanchez.

Northern Ireland are looking to win three consecutive games for the first time since a run of five ending in September 2017.

Estonia have won three of their last five games (D1 L1), after winning just one of their previous 12 before this (W1 D4 L7 - including non-FIFA friendlies).

Estonia have lost their last four matches against nations from the United Kingdom by an aggregate score of 0-6.

Kyle Lafferty has failed to score in any of his last 14 appearances for Northern Ireland, since netting against Azerbaijan in November 2016.

Steven Davis has scored in each of his last two games against Estonia for Northern Ireland, scoring most recently from the penalty spot in March.

