Mark Sykes earns first Northern Ireland call-up for Euro 2020 qualifiers squad

Mark Sykes has been called up to the Northern Ireland squad

Oxford United midfielder Mark Sykes could win his first senior Northern Ireland cap after he was included in the squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The 21-year-old, who has played 11 times for the U21 team, has been involved in the Northern Ireland training camp in Manchester, and manager Michael O'Neill clearly feels the former Glenavon player is ready to make the step up.

Northern Ireland travel to Estonia on June 8 and Belarus on June 11, hoping to maintain their perfect start to their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign and repeat their wins over the two nations in March.

Michael O'Neill's side face Belarus and Estonia in June

Also included in the squad is Aaron Hughes who, despite being set to retire, could add to his 112 caps for his nation.

O'Neill said: "The guys look fit, ready to play after the season. We go to Austria on Monday to begin preparations for the first game on Saturday.

Full 27-man Northern Ireland squad

Goalkeepers

Michael McGovern (Norwich City), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Leeds United), Conor Hazard (Celtic).

Defenders

Aaron Hughes (Hearts), Gareth McAuley (Rangers), Jonny Evans (Leicester City), Craig Cathcart (Watford), Conor McLaughlin (unattached), Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), Jamal Lewis (Norwich City), Michael Smith (Hearts), Tom Flanagan (Sunderland), Daniel Ballard (Arsenal).

Midfielders

Steven Davis (Rangers), Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers), Shane Ferguson (Millwall), Stuart Dallas (Leeds United), George Saville (Middlesbrough), Jordan Jones (Rangers), Gavin Whyte (Oxford United), Jordan Thompson (Blackpool), Mark Sykes (Oxford United).

Forwards

Kyle Lafferty (Rangers), Josh Magennis (Bolton Wanderers), Conor Washington (unattached), Liam Boyce (Burton Albion), Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers).