Everton 3-0 Bournemouth: Sean Dyche's side claim first home Premier League win of the season

Everton claimed their first home win of the Premier League season as they comfortably beat winless Bournemouth 3-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

James Garner and Jack Harrison - on his first league start for Everton - put the hosts 2-0 up at the break. Abdoulaye Doucoure then sealed the win in the second half to ensure Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola stays without a victory in the league after eight games.

Bournemouth's only chance of note was a second-half header from Illia Zabarnyi cleared off the line by Dwight McNeil. Everton had not scored more than two goals at home for the previous 17 games, but could have added more on Saturday up against a poor performance from the visitors.

Everton move three points clear of the relegation zone with their second win of the league season. Bournemouth though remain second-bottom ahead of a reunion with former manager Gary O'Neill after the international break when they play Wolves at home.

How Everton got off the mark at Goodison

Image: James Garner celebrates his goal with team-mates

Everton boss Sean Dyche said he was fighting a culture of "alrightness" ahead of this game - however, it was anything but at Goodison on Saturday. Garner set the tone with his calm finish inside 10 minutes as the hosts capitalised on an error from Zabarnyi, losing possession in his own half after a slip.

Team news Jack Harrison made his first Premier League start for Everton following his season-long loan move from Leeds in the summer.

Amadou Onana was a late addition to the starting line-up, replacing Idrissa Gueye.

Bournemouth made two changes with Dango Ouattara and Adam Smith starting ahead of Justin Kluivert and Max Aarons, who had to settle for a place on the bench.

Goodison Park was unhappy when an Everton break was stopped in its tracks for a soft foul on Marcos Senesi. The hosts had a numerical advantage as they descended on the Bournemouth goal but referee David Coote felt the challenge from Dominic Calvert-Lewin was over the top.

Image: Everton's Jack Harrison (left) scored on his first league start for Everton

Bournemouth, who had more first-half possession, grew into the game but failed to carve out a clear opening. Everton then made them pay as Harrison's first-time effort clipped the bar to double their lead with Neto off his line after attempting to punch clear.

Everton, who had not scored two goals at home since October 2022, could have gone in at the break 3-0 up but a much-improved Calvert-Lewin saw his header hit the bar. Doucoure also had a chance in the box moments later but fired wide on the turn.

Image: Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrates scoring Everton's third goal

Doucoure made no mistake on the hour as he smashed home from close-range on the rebound. Bournemouth felt there was a foul by Amadou Onana, a late addition to the starting line-up in place of Idrissa Gueye, in the build-up but a VAR check did not deem it worthy of chalking off the goal.

Everton failed to turn their comfortable win into a thrashing as Doucoure miscued a volley soon after scoring Everton's third. Neto also produced a smart save to keep out an effort from the midfielder, who was playing in behind the impressive Calvert-Lewin.

Bournemouth's only moment of threat came with less than 15 minutes to go. Zabarnyi's header was blocked on the line by McNeil with Jordan Pickford desperate to keep his first clean sheet of the campaign. The Everton goalkeeper was largely untroubled until the closing stages, with Marcus Tavernier seeing an effort turned around the post.

The pressure is on Bournemouth boss Iraola - the successor to O'Neill, who masterminded the club's escape from relegation last season - after eight games without a win. Saturday's defeat confirmed Bournemouth's worst start to a top-flight campaign at this stage of the season.

What's next?

Everton face Liverpool at Anfield in the Merseyside derby after the international break on Saturday October 21; kick-off 12.30pm.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, host Wolves on Saturday October 21; kick-off 3pm, facing their former manager Gary O'Neill for the first time following his sacking over the summer.