Everton vs Leicester City preview: Richarlison expected to recover from knock

Richarlison in action vs Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium

Everton forward Richarlison should be fit for the visit of Leicester City on New Year's Day, live on Sky Sports.

The Brazil international suffered a knock during Saturday's defeat at Brighton, but is expected to be in contention as the Toffees look to start the year on a high after an inconsistent end to 2018.

Ademola Lookman, who has missed the last three games with an ankle problem, will be assessed.

Leicester will assess defenders Jonny Evans and Wes Morgan ahead of the trip to Merseyside after the pair missed the 1-0 defeat to Cardiff due to illness.

Hamza Choudhury was rested on Saturday and is expected to return to the squad at Goodison Park. Daniel Amartey (broken ankle) and Matty James (Achilles) remain out.

2:00 Highlights from Cardiff's win over Leicester in the Premier League. Highlights from Cardiff's win over Leicester in the Premier League.

Opta stats

Everton have won four of their last five league matches against Leicester (L1); as many as they had won in their first 20 Premier League meetings before this (W4 D13 L3).

Leicester have only won one of their 12 previous visits to Goodison Park in the Premier League (D7 L4), triumphing 3-2 in December 2015 during their title-winning campaign.

Everton have won just two of their last 12 league matches on New Year's Day (D2 L8) and haven't won at Goodison Park on that date since 1990 against Luton Town (D1 L3 at home since).

1:16 Claude Puel wants to see a response from his Leicester side at Everton following their loss at home against Cardiff to end 2018. Claude Puel wants to see a response from his Leicester side at Everton following their loss at home against Cardiff to end 2018.

Leicester have won four of their last five league matches on New Year's Day (D1), scoring 15 goals across those five games.

Everton are looking to avoid back-to-back Premier League defeats at Goodison Park for the first time since October 2017.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has been directly involved in six goals in his seven Premier League appearances against Everton, scoring four and assisting a further two.

Everton's Richarlison has been directly involved in five goals in his last five Premier League games at Goodison Park (4 goals, 1 assist).

2:19 Highlights from Brighton's win over Everton in the Premier League. Highlights from Brighton's win over Everton in the Premier League.

Merson's prediction

Funny teams, these, both of them are like a bag of Revels. Leicester go and win those two games then lose to Cardiff, Everton get battered, win a game then lose.

I think Everton need to win, the manager's under a bit of pressure from the fans after their last home game, getting ripped up by six, not looking like scoring at Brighton - you're looking and wondering if they're going to improve as a team. It's a big match for them, and I think the fans will be on Marco Silva's back if they don't win.

For Puel, football's a funny game. You soon forget things in football. If they lose this and go out of the FA Cup, you can forget about beating Manchester City and Chelsea.

MERSE SAYS: 1-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Watch Everton vs Leicester live from 12pm on New Year's Day on Sky Sports Premier League