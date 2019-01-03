Everton vs Lincoln preview: Marco Silva challenges players to find form

Everton manager Marco Silva has called on his players to put in a strong display against Lincoln

Everton boss Marco Silva is calling on his players to rediscover their form against Sky Bet League Two opponents Lincoln City in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

The Toffees have lost four of their last five Premier League games to define a difficult festive period for Silva's side, but he hopes his team can respond with an impressive display over Lincoln in front of home support at Goodison Park.

"We want to play well, with intensity and enjoyment, give good feelings to our fans and achieve good results, because it is the most important thing in football," he said.

"In the last two games we haven't shown the quality we have as a team and the quality we have already shown as a team. We have shown [this season] good performances, with good intensity and mobility.

"I have seen many moments during this season our players enjoy what we are doing on the pitch - and our fans the same. It is what we want to achieve again."

1:27 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Lincoln City and Port Vale Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Lincoln City and Port Vale

Lincoln boss Danny Cowley is looking forward to resuming the role of FA Cup underdog against Everton. Two years ago the Imps, then a non-league team, staged an incredible run to the quarter-finals of the competition.

They accounted for top-level opposition in the shape of Brighton and Burnley, winning at Turf Moor, along the way before finally succumbing to Arsenal in the last eight.

"He (Everton manager Marco Silva) has an unbelievable squad at his disposal some world-class players, but we've got world-class people," said Cowley.

"It's football, it's 11 versus 11, you never know. We know all about the magic of the FA Cup. We are underdogs again but you have to believe you can win.

"We spoke about it in the 2016/17 season. The odds might be 1000/1 but you've got to believe it's going to be that one time.

"It'll be good to be underdogs. We've enjoyed being underdogs all of our lives. We're looking forward to it."

Team news

Ademola Lookman is a slight doubt to face Lincoln

Ademola Lookman looks set to miss out for Everton with an ankle injury.

Lincoln are hopeful first-choice goalkeeper Josh Vickers will be fit. Vickers suffered a calf injury at Crewe on Boxing Day and has not played since. Grant Smith has deputised in the subsequent two games but he is cup-tied having played for Maidstone earlier in the competition.

It could mean an appearance at Goodison Park for Sam Slocombe, who has featured just five times for the Imps this season.

Opta stats

This will be the first ever FA Cup meeting between Everton and Lincoln.

The last time Everton and Lincoln met in any competition came in round two of the 1993-94 League Cup - Everton progressing following an 8-5 aggregate victory.

Everton have failed to make it past round three of the FA Cup in each of the last two seasons, losing 1-2 against Leicester in 2016-17 and 1-2 against Liverpool last term.

Lincoln have won just two of their 24 FA Cup matches against top-flight opponents (D2 L20), though these victories have come in their last six such meetings (3-1 vs West Brom in January 1961 and 1-0 at Burnley in February 2017).