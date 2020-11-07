Everton 1-3 Man Utd: Bruno Fernandes double eases pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Manchester United came from behind to win 3-1 at Everton and ease the pressure on under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Everton had made the perfect start at Goodison Park as Bernard fired them ahead after 19 minutes on his first Premier League start of the season.

United levelled matters six minutes later thanks to Fernandes' powerful header, with the Portuguese then putting his side ahead when his cross - intended for Marcus Rashford - ended up in the back of the net.

Fernandes capped off a fine individual display when setting up substitute Edinson Cavani for his first United goal in injury time.

As a result, United have moved up to 13th in the table after recording a seventh straight away win in the league - their best run for 27 years - while Everton missed out on the chance to go top after a third loss in a row.

Player ratings Everton: Pickford (6), Digne (8), Holgate (6), Keane (7), Coleman (6), Bernard (6), Allan (6), Doucoure (6), James (6), Sigurdsson (5), Calvert-Lewin (6)



Subs: Tosun (6), Iwobi (6)



Man Utd: De Gea (6), Shaw (8), Lindelof (6), Maguire (9), Wan-Bissaka (6), Mata (6), Fred (8), McTominay (7), Fernandes (8), Martial (6), Rashford (6)



Subs: Pogba (6), Cavani (7), Tuanzebe (6)



Man of the match: Harry Maguire

How Fernandes lifted United's gloom

United arrived on Merseyside with all eyes on their under-siege boss after a tough week that had seen them lose to Istanbul Basaksehir and Arsenal, and the knives appeared to be sharpening for the Norwegian when the home team took an early lead.

It was a simple, and worrying, goal to concede from United's point of view as Jordan Pickford's long clearance up field was inadvertently flicked into Bernard's path by Victor Lindelof, with the Brazilian then finding the net with a low drive from the edge of the box.

Image: Bernard gave Everton the lead against Manchester United

United, though, showed great character to respond with two Fernandes goals in just seven minutes, the first following a lovely passing move involving Juan Mata and Luke Shaw, whose cross from the left was expertly nodded home by the midfielder.

The visitors soon found themselves ahead after another fine exchange of passes between the impressive Fred, Rashford and Fernandes, who then tried to pick out the England forward's run in the box.

Team news Everton made six changes from the side that lost 2-1 at Newcastle last Sunday. James Rodriguez started, Mason Holgate played his first game of the season after overcoming a toe problem and captain Seamus Coleman returned from a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Lucas Digne was back at left back after the Frenchman's one-match ban and Brazil forward Bernard started his first league match of the campaign. And finally, as expected, Jordan Pickford returned in goal.



Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made two changes from the side that lost 1-0 at home to Arsenal last Sunday. The Norwegian dropped Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood, who missed out through illness, with Anthony Martial and Juan Mata recalled in their place.

Rashford initially appeared to get the faintest of glances to Fernandes' inviting centre, with the ball ending up in the back of the net via the post, although on further inspection it was revealed to be the Portuguese's goal, not that United cared one jot.

Thereafter, the hosts huffed and puffed in search of an equaliser, without ever really threatening David de Gea's goal, before United sealed their win after a stoppage-time breakaway saw Fernandes set up Cavani to net his first goal for the club.

Image: Edinson Cavani scored his first goal for Manchester United late on at Goodison Park

The win means United have now made a better start to the campaign than they managed last season, when they eventually finished third, while Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has now lost three consecutive league games for the first time since he was in charge of AC Milan 14 years ago.

📉 Carlo Ancelotti has lost 3 consecutive league games for the first time in 14 years, since November 2006 with AC Milan (also 3) #EVEMUN pic.twitter.com/px6Z1I8BFa — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 7, 2020

Age no barrier for Cavani - Match stats

Manchester United are just the third team to win three consecutive Premier League away games after conceding the first goal, after Leeds United (October 1999) and Tottenham Hotspur (December 2013).

Manchester United have now won 17 Premier League away games at Goodison Park, the most victories for a visiting side at a specific venue in the competition.

Both sides scored with their first shots on target in this match, with Everton's goal in the 19th minute their only effort on target in the whole match.

Manchester United's first two goals in this match both had 15+ passes in the build-up, the first time the Red Devils have scored 2+ such goals in the same league match since November 2016 (vs Swansea).

Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes has had a hand in 15 Premier League goals in his 10 Premier League away matches (10 goals, 5 assists); it's the most goal involvements a player has had in their first 10 games on the road in the competition, while only Kevin Phillips scored as many (10).

Bruno Fernandes has now scored 18 goals in all competitions for Manchester United, with his equalising strike today his first headed goal for the club.

Man Utd's Edinson Cavani (33y 267d) became the oldest player to score his first Premier League goal since Zlatan Ibrahimovic in August 2016 (34y 316d).

🔴 @ManUtd have won 7 successive away league games, equalling the longest away winning run in the club’s senior League history, set by Alex Ferguson’s team between April-August 1993 #EVEMUN pic.twitter.com/oWwoOlPd3V — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 7, 2020

What the managers said...

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti: "It was not a good performance in one aspect and that was defensively. After we scored a goal we were not able to defend properly.

"It is quite clearly a problem and we have to sort this."

3:24 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the quick turn around from their Champions League tie on Wednesday affected their performance despite a 3-1 win at Everton.

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: ""How can you expect players to perform to the best of their ability when you send them out at 12.30pm? Absolute joke.

"A month ago we tried to move this game. What sense is there for us to play on a Saturday when we could play on the Sunday and there is an international break afterwards?"I can't say enough how hard these times are for everyone, not just footballers, and we want to see football with quality.

"Our players were set up to fail today with the schedule. I pushed my club to really fight the kick-off time on this one to give us at least half a chance, but it was quashed."

Man of the match - Harry Maguire

Image: Jordan Pickford and Harry Maguire have words after the Everton goalkeeper kicked the Manchester United captain but avoided VAR action

The United captain has come in for criticism of late after some shaky displays, but there is no doubt he was back to domineering best after this commanding performance at Goodison.

The centre back kept Dominic Calvert-Lewin in check throughout, which is no mean feat given the Everton striker's impressive start to the season, while also using the ball intelligently when needed.

All of which will be a huge relief to both Solskjaer and England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of the upcoming internationals.

⚽ No PL player has scored more away goals in all competitions than Bruno Fernandes since he made his Man Utd debut in February – 11 in 17 appearances #EVEMUN pic.twitter.com/uvWZmgXrRw — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 7, 2020

What's next?

After the international break, Everton take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday November 21.

Meanwhile, United face West Brom on the same day, with both games currently scheduled to kick-off at 3pm.