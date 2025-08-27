 Skip to content
Everton vs Mansfield Town. Carabao Cup Second Round.

Hill Dickinson StadiumAttendance48,583.

Everton 2

  • C Alcaraz (51st minute)
  • Beto (89th minute)

Mansfield Town 0

    Everton 2-0 Mansfield: Charly Alcaraz stunner helps David Moyes' Toffees avoid Carabao Cup slip-up

    Report and free match highlights from the Carabao Cup second round tie between Everton and Mansfield at the Hill Dickinson Stadium; goals from Charly Alcaraz and Beto send David Moyes' Toffees into the third round

    Wednesday 27 August 2025 22:35, UK

    Highlights of the Carabao Cup second round match between Everton and Mansfield Town.

    Second-half goals from Charly Alcaraz and substitute Beto saw Everton ease into the Carabao Cup third round with a routine 2-0 win over League One Mansfield.

    Alcaraz lit up a tame encounter with a superb strike six minutes into the second half before Beto wrapped up victory with a late tap-in at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

    Everton's second outing at their superb new venue was a far more sedate affair than their historic victory over Brighton at the weekend.

    Yet with Nigel Clough's Mansfield rarely troubling a strong-looking Everton side, the hosts progressed with little alarm.

    Charly Alcaraz puts Everton ahead with a wonderful curled finish from the edge of the area against Mansfield in the Carabao Cup.

    After a 15-minute delay to allow fans to get inside for the first floodlit game at the ground, the hosts were slow to find their stride.

    Most of the noise came from Mansfield's sizeable support and it was not until the 13th minute that the hosts threatened as Alcaraz forced a save from Liam Roberts.

    Roberts then palmed over from a Dwight McNeil free-kick before Jack Grealish skewed an effort well over the crossbar.

    Harrison Armstrong raced through on goal before the break but shot straight at Roberts.

    Grealish also tested the keeper after the restart and the breakthrough finally came shortly afterwards as James Garner laid off for Alcaraz to guide a fine shot into the top corner from the edge of the box.

    Charly Alcaraz curled in the opener for Everton
    Image: Charly Alcaraz curled in the opener for Everton

    The Toffees threatened another when Seamus Coleman jinked his way to the byline but the ball ran out of play before he could pull back across goal.

    Everton introduced new signing Tyler Dibling, signed from Southampton in a £35million deal earlier this week, after an hour.

    He received a good reception but the Mansfield supporters remained the louder and were enlivened further when a powerful shot from Luke Bolton was turned behind for a corner by James Tarkowski.

    Beto also got a sight at goal but failed to trouble Roberts while another substitute, Iliman Ndiaye, shot into the side-netting.

    Beto was not to be denied, however, and put the seal on the win when he turned in from close range from another Armstrong pass.

