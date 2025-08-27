Everton 2-0 Mansfield: Charly Alcaraz stunner helps David Moyes' Toffees avoid Carabao Cup slip-up

Second-half goals from Charly Alcaraz and substitute Beto saw Everton ease into the Carabao Cup third round with a routine 2-0 win over League One Mansfield.

Alcaraz lit up a tame encounter with a superb strike six minutes into the second half before Beto wrapped up victory with a late tap-in at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton's second outing at their superb new venue was a far more sedate affair than their historic victory over Brighton at the weekend.

Yet with Nigel Clough's Mansfield rarely troubling a strong-looking Everton side, the hosts progressed with little alarm.

After a 15-minute delay to allow fans to get inside for the first floodlit game at the ground, the hosts were slow to find their stride.

Most of the noise came from Mansfield's sizeable support and it was not until the 13th minute that the hosts threatened as Alcaraz forced a save from Liam Roberts.

Roberts then palmed over from a Dwight McNeil free-kick.

Harrison Armstrong raced through on goal before the break but shot straight at Roberts.

Grealish also tested the keeper after the restart and the breakthrough finally came shortly afterwards as James Garner laid off for Alcaraz to guide a fine shot into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Image: Charly Alcaraz curled in the opener for Everton

The Toffees threatened another when Seamus Coleman jinked his way to the byline but the ball ran out of play before he could pull back across goal.

Everton introduced new signing Tyler Dibling after an hour.

He received a good reception but the Mansfield supporters remained the louder and were enlivened further when a powerful shot from Luke Bolton was turned behind for a corner by James Tarkowski.

Beto also got a sight at goal but failed to trouble Roberts while another substitute, Iliman Ndiaye, shot into the side-netting.

Beto was not to be denied, however, and put the seal on the win when he turned in from close range from another Armstrong pass.