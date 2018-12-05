Everton 1-1 Newcastle: Richarlison goal not enough at Goodison

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

A dogged Newcastle display denied dominant Everton three points as Solomon Rondon's goal earned the visitors a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

Rondon fired Jacob Murphy's cross home at the far post (19) in one of several rapid Newcastle counter-attacks before half-time.

But Everton, who dominated possession, levelled when Richarlison was well-positioned to turn in Jamal Lascelles' inadvertent flick-on from a corner with a smart finish into the roof of the net (38).

Player ratings Everton: Pickford (7), Coleman (6), Zouma (5), Mina (6), Digne (5), Gueye (5), Gomes (6), Lookman (5), Sigurdsson (6), Richarlison (7), Tosun (6).



Subs: Bernard (6), Walcott (5), Calvert-Lewin (6).



Newcastle: Dubravka (8), Lascelles (6), Schar (8), Fernandez (7), Yedlin (5), Diame (6), Ki (7), Manquillo (7), Murphy (6), Rondon (7), Atsu (7).



Subs: Perez (7), Joselu (6).



Man of the match: Fabian Schar

In the second half, Everton had 17 touches in the Newcastle box and delivered 16 crosses in open play, without forcing visiting goalkeeper Martin Dubravka into anything too taxing as Rafa Benitez's men hung on for a battling point.

Everton controlled the play in the opening stages with Newcastle happy to sit eight men behind the ball at all times, but looking to spring a counter with the hosts' full-backs both regularly out of position.

Richarlison's goal was his first in more than a month for Everton

And they did just that 19 minutes in, when Murphy outpaced Seamus Coleman before whipping a pacey cross across the six-yard box which Yerry Mina missed, and Rondon smashed home at the far post.

Everton huffed and puffed and forced 10 corners before the break, but having supplied consistently poor deliveries in the opening half-hour Sigurdsson improved to find Richarlison, thanks to an accidental flick-on from Lascelles, and his finish was similar to Rondon's at the back stick.

Martin Dubravka was in fine form before half-time but rarely called upon after the break.

After half-time, Everton enjoyed near-total control but did not force Dubravka into a single save of significant difficulty. Despite winning numerous free-kicks in good positions, Lucas Digne's crossing was appalling and failed to find an Everton man once - while Newcastle still posed an occasional threat on the break.

Christian Atsu forced Jordan Pickford into a stunning low save when he unleashed a powerful 16-yard drive from DeAndre Yedlin's knock down, and he should have won the game in the final minute when played through by substitute Ayoze Perez from a quick throw-in.

Team news Both sides made three changes from their respective defeats at the weekend. Cenk Tosun returned in attack for Everton, with Ademola Lookman replacing Bernard and Kurt Zouma in for Michael Keane.



Newcastle went 3-4-3 with Matt Ritchie replaced by Jamal Lascelles, Christian Atsu in for Kenedy and Ayoze Perez sacrified for Jacob Murphy.

The draw moves Newcastle another point away from the bottom three and into 14th, while Everton regain sixth place but are ahead of Manchester United and Bournemouth only on goal difference, and have an eight-point gap to Arsenal in fifth.

Opta facts

Everton are unbeaten in their last eight midweek matches in the Premier League (W4 D4), since losing 0-3 at Sunderland in May 2016.

Newcastle haven't won a midweek Premier League match since December 2013 (5-1 vs Stoke), drawing nine and losing nine played on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday since.

Everton posted a 76.3% possession rate, their highest in a Premier League game since 2003-04.

Newcastle's Salomón Rondón as netted three goals in his last four Premier League appearances, as many as he managed in his previous 18 in the competition.

Everton forward Richarlison has netted three goals in his last three home Premier League appearances, one more than he scored in his previous 22.

Everton's Richarlison as scored seven goals in 13 appearances in the Premier League this season, two more than he managed in 38 games for Watford (5) last season.

Man of the match - Fabian Schar

All three of Newcastle's centre-backs spent the night heading and kicking away anything which came into their path, but Schar's performance was the best of the lot.

Five interceptions, 12 clearances and five tackles - all three the most of any player from either side - as well as six out of eight aerial challenges won capped an impressive night for the Swiss defender.

What's next?

Everton host Watford live on Monday from 7pm on Sky Sports Premier League, in a game which is sure to be spicy against Marco Silva's old club.

Newcastle host Wolves on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 3.30pm.