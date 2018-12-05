Richarlison (38)
S Rondón (19)
Everton vs Newcastle
Premier League
7:45pm Wednesday 5th December
Goodison Park
EVERTON 1-1 NEWCASTLE
HT: Newcastle will be the happier at the break, having been dominated but for a few bright moments on the counter-attack. From one such move they took the lead as Everton forgot how to defend, but they remembered how to attack towards the end of the half and levelled through Richarlison.
With better delivery and finishing they would be ahead at the break, but as it is it's as you were, we're still level.
40: Newcastle counter again and win a corner, which Ki takes to the near post and is nodded away by Mina for a throw-in on the far side.
GOAL! EVERTON 1-1 NEWCASTLE (Richarlison 38)
EVERTON 0-1 NEWCASTLE
25: CORNER! Another corner. Mina is found from a throw-in but it's deflected behind. The corner is then cleared but Gueye hooks it back into the middle, and even when Newcastle clear again Everton pick the ball back up in midfield. That goal was a brief interlude to near-constant Everton pressure right now.
21: SAVE! Dubravka makes a smart save when Sigurdsson takes aim from 20 yards after Richarlison's initial shot is blocked. The effort deflects off Lascelles and into his arms but on a wet night and with an unpredictable bobble, that's a smart hold.
GOAL! EVERTON 0-1 NEWCASTLE (Rondon 19)
Newcastle take the lead with their first attack of the game. Everton want a foul as Murphy wins it back in midfield, but with play waved on he races away down the left. Coleman gets back but he pushes the ball past him and whips in a cross.
Mina misses it in the middle and Digne is nowhere to be seen, allowing Rondon who has peeled off at the far post to fire in.
EVERTON 0-0 NEWCASTLE
13: OVER! Newcastle are improving here and enjoy a spell of sustained possession in the Everton half - but just as I write that Everton go back on the attack. Dignewhips the ball into the middle with no-one marking him and Tosun rises above Lascelles to get a header at goal, but gets under the ball and heads over.
7: Digne does wonderfully well to keep the ball in play when Richarlison plays the ball ahead of him down the left, but asks a lot of the full-back with an overhit pass. He slides in to nick in ahead of Yedlin and then wins a throw-in right down by the corner flag.
4: Everton waste the set piece but keep the ball forward when Newcastle give up possession cheaply. Gomes goes for goal from 20 yards out but fires high, wide and handsome.
What will be a worry for Newcastle though is how much space Gomes had to run into - Diame was playing as part of the defence and only attempted to close him down at the last moment.
1: KICK-OFF! Everton get us going at Goodison.
HERE COME THE TEAMS...
The handshakes are underway at Goodison Park with kick-off imminent. It's dried up on Merseyside, but let's be honest - it's still freezing.
BELLEW'S BACKING
SILVA: NEWCASTLE ‘WELL-ORGANISED’
Marco Silva had plenty of praise for Newcastle in his
pre-match news conference, saying Everton will have to be at their best to beat
a side who conceded four goals fewer than eighth-placed Manchester United and only
one more than Arsenal in fourth.
He said: "We play against a
good side with a good manager. For sure they come with very good organisation
and we have to be able to play with enough spirit and intensity to win the
match, and with quality of course."
NEWCASTLE'S BACK THREE
Newcastle go to a back three at Everton tonight - Jamal Lascelles is in for Matt Ritchie as the extra man at the back. Elsewhere Jacob Murphy starts on what looks like the right of a front three in place of Ayoze Perez, with Christian Atsu replacing Kenedy.
TOSUN RETURNS
Three Everton changes at Goodison Park tongiht, with Cenk Tosun returning to lead the line and Richarlison going back to his more natural position on the left in behind the front man. Bernard is benched.
On the other side of the 4-2-3-1, Ademola Lookman is in for Theo Walcott, and Kurt Zouma replaces Michael Keane in defence.
NEWCASTLE
TEAM NEWS
Newcastle team
to play Everton: Dubravka, Lascelles, Schar, Fernandez, Yedlin, Diame, Ki, Manquillo,
Murphy, Rondon, Atsu.
Subs: Woodman,
Longstaff, Clark, Shelvey, Muto, Perez, Joselu.
EVERTON
TEAM NEWS
Everton
team to play Newcastle: Pickford, Coleman, Zouma, Mina, Digne, Gueye,
Gomes, Lookman, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Tosun.
Subs: Stekelenburg,
Keane, Baines, Walcott, Davies, Bernard, Calvert-Lewin.
