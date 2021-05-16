Everton 0-1 Sheffield United: Teenager Daniel Jebbison dents Toffees' European hopes

Everton's hopes of qualifying for Europe hang by a thread after 17-year-old Daniel Jebbison sealed Sheffield United's 1-0 win at Goodison Park with his first Premier League goal on his first top-flight start.

The Canadian-born forward became the competition's youngest goalscorer on their full debut, and it is doubtful whether he will find the net with an easier chance against a static home defence.

Earlier this season, Jebbison was on loan at Vanarama National League North side Chorley and only got his first taste of first-team football with the Blades as a 65th-minute substitute last weekend.

But his goal and an inspired performance from goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale were enough to consign Carlo Ancelotti's side to a ninth home defeat, equalling their worst record from 1950-51 and 1993-94, with one match still to come at Goodison against Wolves on Wednesday.

Defeat almost certainly ended their chances of European football as they remain eighth, three points behind Tottenham and West Ham with a vastly-inferior goal difference.

Player ratings Everton: Pickford (6), Holgate (4), Keane (5), Godfrey (5), Coleman (6), Doucoure (6), Allan (6), James (6), Digne (6), Richarlison (6), Calvert-Lewin (5).



Subs: Sigurdsson (6), Bernard (5), Andre Gomes (5).



Sheffield United: Ramsdale (8), Baldock (7), Basham (7), Egan (8), Robinson (7), Stevens (7), Osborn (7), Norwood (7), Fleck (7), Jebbison (8), McGoldrick (7).



Subs: None.



Man of the match: Aaron Ramsdale.

Blades deal major blow to Everton hopes

Image: Daniel Jebbison scored the winner for Sheffield United on his first Premier League start

At 17 years and 309 days, Jebbison become the youngest player to make his first Premier League start since Mason Greenwood in May 2019.

It took the youngster just seven minutes to make an instant impact as he ghosted in behind Ben Godfrey to turn Jack Robinson's cross into the unguarded Everton net.

1 - Aged 17 years and 309 days, Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison is the youngest player in Premier League history to score on his first start in the competition. Dream. pic.twitter.com/SE0meUgyS6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 16, 2021

Sheffield United's positive start and lead was nearly erased within four minutes when Allan curled a shot through bodies towards the far corner, but the unsighted Ramsdale produced an excellent save to preserve the Blades' lead.

Everton could have been two down before the half-hour mark when Mason Holgate's defensive lapse gifted Jebbison a gilt-edged opportunity to double his and Sheffield United's tally, but Jordan Pickford stayed big and tall to thwart the youngster's attempted lob.

Team news James Rodriguez replaced Gylfi Sigurdsson in Everton’s only change from the goalless draw at Aston Villa.

Daniel Jebbison made his first Premier League start and Jack Robinson and Ben Osborn returned as Sheffield United made three changes from the defeat to Crystal Palace.

Everton steadily increased the pressure on the visitors' goal as half-time approached but found Ramsdale in inspired form.

After Chris Basham had deflected a James Rodriguez effort over the bar, Ramsdale brilliantly kept out a Richarlison header before preventing Dominic Calvert-Lewin from converting the rebound at point-blank range with a stunning double save.

In between those two attempts, Seamus Coleman felt he should have had a penalty when his attempted flick hit Robinson's hand.

Image: Everton have now lost nine games at Goodison Park for the first time since 1994

Everton's record the previous 32 times - dating back to 2015 - they were losing 1-0 at half-time has seen 25 defeats and no victories and even a change of personnel and formation, forward Gylfi Sigurdsson replacing Holgate, one of the three central defenders, made little difference.

United's David McGoldrick had the best chance of the half as the hosts continued to look devoid of ideas and drive.

Goodison hosts its final match of the season in three days and, despite the long wait to see live football again, on the evidence of this performance it could be an awkward evening in front of the 6,500 supporters who won tickets in a ballot.

Joy for Jebbison - Match stats

Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison (17y 309d) became the youngest ever player to score on his first Premier League start, overtaking Danny Cadamarteri's record set for Everton against Barnsley in September 1997 (17y 343d), which was also scored at Goodison Park.

Aged 17 years and 309 days, Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison was the youngest player to score a match-winning goal in a Premier League game since Federico Macheda for Man Utd against Sunderland in April 2009 (17y 232d).

Sheffield United picked up only a second win from their last 24 away league outings (D3 L19), and ended a run of seven straight Premier League defeats on the road since beating Manchester United 2-1 in January.

Only Fulham (four) have earned fewer home points in the Premier League in 2021 so far than Everton's tally of six (P11 W1 D3 L7), with the Toffees' one win the joint-fewest on home soil in the competition this calendar year (level with Burnley and Fulham).

Everton have lost nine Premier League matches at Goodison Park this season; it's the joint-most they have ever lost at home in a league campaign, alongside 1912-13, 1947-48, 1950-51 and 1993-94.

Sheffield United have won more Premier League away games at Everton (three) than they have at any other opponent in the competition.

Man of the Match - Aaron Ramsdale

Image: Aaron Ramsdale was in inspired form to resist Everton's comeback attempts

Aaron Ramsdale made six saves for Sheffield United, the most he has ever made in a Premier League game in which he did not concede a goal, while six saves is the most he has made in any league division while also keeping a clean sheet since March 2019 for AFC Wimbledon against Peterborough in League One (seven).

What's next?

Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wednesday 19th May 5:00pm Kick off 6:00pm

Everton host Wolves on Wednesday at 6pm - live on Sky Sports Premier League - before travelling to champions Manchester City on the final day of the season.

Newcastle United

Sheffield United Wednesday 19th May 5:00pm Kick off 6:00pm

Sheffield United travel to Newcastle on Wednesday at 6pm - live on Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Mix - before hosting Burnley on the final day of the season.