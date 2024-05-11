 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Everton vs Sheffield United. Premier League.

Goodison ParkAttendance39,221.

Everton 1

  • A Doucouré (31st minute)

Sheffield United 0

    Latest Premier League Odds

    Everton 1-0 Sheffield United: Abdoulaye Doucoure heads Toffees to fifth straight home win

    Report and match highlights as Everton win to nil for the fifth straight game at Goodison Park; Sheffield United have now conceded 101 Premier League goals this season - a new record

    Saturday 11 May 2024 17:11, UK

    Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrates after scoring the decisive goal in Everton's win over Sheffield United
    Image: Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrates after scoring the decisive goal in Everton's win over Sheffield United

    Abdoulaye Doucoure's first-half header sent Everton to a fifth straight home win and clean sheet as they beat Sheffield United 1-0.

    Sean Dyche's inspired side have made Goodison Park a fortress when it has mattered most this season and Doucoure was on hand to head home a Dominic Calvert-Lewin cross on 31 minutes.

    That was the 101st goal Sheffield United have conceded this season - no side in Premier League history have conceded more over the course of a season.

    More to follow...

    What's next?

    The Premier League's final day will take place on Sunday May 19 with all games kicking off at 4pm. Everton travel to Arsenal, while Sheffield United host Tottenham.

    Trending

    How to book Fury v Usyk on Sky Sports Box Office

    Fury vs Usyk

    It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight championship on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

    Also See:

    Book the fight now

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!
    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

    Around Sky

    Football

    How to watch Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership, boxing and more

    Other Sports

    Get Sky Sports