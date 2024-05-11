Everton 1-0 Sheffield United: Abdoulaye Doucoure heads Toffees to fifth straight home win

Abdoulaye Doucoure's first-half header sent Everton to a fifth straight home win and clean sheet as they beat Sheffield United 1-0.

Sean Dyche's inspired side have made Goodison Park a fortress when it has mattered most this season and Doucoure was on hand to head home a Dominic Calvert-Lewin cross on 31 minutes.

That was the 101st goal Sheffield United have conceded this season - no side in Premier League history have conceded more over the course of a season.

More to follow...

What's next?

The Premier League's final day will take place on Sunday May 19 with all games kicking off at 4pm. Everton travel to Arsenal, while Sheffield United host Tottenham.

