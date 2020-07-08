Everton vs Southampton team news, prediction, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Everton vs Southampton in the Premier League on Thursday (kick-off 6pm).
Team news
Everton defender Mason Holgate will miss the visit of Southampton because of a knock he sustained in Monday's defeat at Tottenham. Holgate's replacement at Spurs, Yerry Mina, is therefore set for his first start since February.
Winger Theo Walcott is available again, having not featured since March after abdominal surgery, but midfielder Fabian Delph, out since February, is still absent with a muscle injury.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is back in contention for Southampton but Moussa Djenepo is unavailable yet again.
Reported Everton target Hojbjerg is able to return after missing the wins against Watford and Manchester City, with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl suggesting the midfielder would be named on the bench at Goodison Park.
Djenepo, who has only just returned from a three-game suspension, is out with a calf injury, joining Jannik Vestergaard (quad), Sofiane Boufal (thigh) and Yan Valery (muscle) on the sidelines. Nathan Tella also missed the City game through injury on Sunday, when Will Ferry was named on the bench for the first time.
Charlie's prediction
Southampton have come out of the traps firing. Ralph Hasenhuttl was glowing about Southampton's win over Manchester City being their best ever home performance. I don't think it was, as Manchester City could have blown them away. What I will say is for a team that did get battered 9-0 earlier in the season to then go and beat the former Premier League champions is a remarkable turnaround.
Southampton have energy in the team, Danny Ings is as threatening as ever, and defensively they have improved too.
Carlo Ancelotti has done a decent job, especially with the amount of players he is getting a response from. Jordan Pickford looks like he has too many mistakes in him, while Lucas Digne has been consistent. Michael Keane is improving slowly, and I am still not sure about Mason Holgate's best position.
In midfield, Andre Gomes is a decent player but was awful at Tottenham. He gets physical and loses his way sometimes. Richarlison has been good but Dominic Calvert-Lewin needs to get back in the goals.
Gylfi Sigurdsson needs to start fitting into an Ancelotti-type team. He looks as if the system does not suit him. What can he do? I think it does suit him. Everton pass through midfield, but he should be getting on the ball more often. He was a top-class footballer and he has not lost it, but he needs to be more involved.
I am sure Ancelotti is confused too, but what is there to change currently? They have to get full backs higher up and feed Calvert-Lewin with more chances, and even get Sigurdsson closer up to him - if they do not, Everton's season will just dwindle out. They are still mediocre, but I do not see a lot in this game.
Opta stats
- Everton are looking to achieve the league double over Southampton for the first time since the 2001-02 campaign, following their 2-1 win at St Mary's earlier this season.
- Southampton have won just one of their 20 Premier League away games against Everton (D5 L14) and are winless in their last 14 at Goodison Park since a 2-0 win in November 1997.
- Everton are unbeaten in nine Premier League home games (W5 D4), last having a longer unbeaten run at Goodison Park between April and December 2016 (11 games).
- Southampton have won three of their last four Premier League matches (L1), winning the last two in a row. Saints last won three consecutive matches in the competition in May 2016 under Ronald Koeman (4 wins).
- Southampton have scored 25 goals from outside the area in the Premier League in the last two seasons (11 in 2019-20 & 14 in 2018-19); as many as they'd netted between 2013-14 and 2017-18.
- Everton have only lost three of their last 42 home Premier League games against teams starting the day below them in the table (W31 D8), although two of those losses have come this season (vs Sheffield United and Norwich City).
- Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson has scored five Premier League goals against Southampton - against no side does he have more in the competition. His two goals against them for Everton have come in defeats at St Mary's.
- Southampton's Danny Ings has scored in four different Premier League games against Everton but hasn't been on the winning side in any of them (D1 L3). Only three players have scored in more different Premier League games against an opponent without winning - Alan Shearer v Liverpool (7), Teddy Sheringham v Chelsea (6) and Mark Viduka v Manchester United (5).
- Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored more Premier League goals at home than any other Everton player this season (7 goals in 14 apps), with his tally of seven as many as he'd netted at Goodison Park in his previous three campaigns combined (7 goals in 40 apps).
- Southampton's Che Adams scored the winner against Manchester City last time out (1-0), which was his first league goal in 456 days, last netting against Leeds United in the Championship in April 2019. Adams last scored in consecutive league appearances in February 2019 (a run of 6).