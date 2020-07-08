Everton vs Southampton team news, prediction, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Everton vs Southampton in the Premier League on Thursday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Everton defender Mason Holgate will miss the visit of Southampton because of a knock he sustained in Monday's defeat at Tottenham. Holgate's replacement at Spurs, Yerry Mina, is therefore set for his first start since February.

Winger Theo Walcott is available again, having not featured since March after abdominal surgery, but midfielder Fabian Delph, out since February, is still absent with a muscle injury.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is back in contention for Southampton but Moussa Djenepo is unavailable yet again.

Image: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is in line for a return for Southampton

Reported Everton target Hojbjerg is able to return after missing the wins against Watford and Manchester City, with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl suggesting the midfielder would be named on the bench at Goodison Park.

Djenepo, who has only just returned from a three-game suspension, is out with a calf injury, joining Jannik Vestergaard (quad), Sofiane Boufal (thigh) and Yan Valery (muscle) on the sidelines. Nathan Tella also missed the City game through injury on Sunday, when Will Ferry was named on the bench for the first time.

Charlie's prediction

Southampton have come out of the traps firing. Ralph Hasenhuttl was glowing about Southampton's win over Manchester City being their best ever home performance. I don't think it was, as Manchester City could have blown them away. What I will say is for a team that did get battered 9-0 earlier in the season to then go and beat the former Premier League champions is a remarkable turnaround.

Southampton have energy in the team, Danny Ings is as threatening as ever, and defensively they have improved too.

Carlo Ancelotti has done a decent job, especially with the amount of players he is getting a response from. Jordan Pickford looks like he has too many mistakes in him, while Lucas Digne has been consistent. Michael Keane is improving slowly, and I am still not sure about Mason Holgate's best position.

In midfield, Andre Gomes is a decent player but was awful at Tottenham. He gets physical and loses his way sometimes. Richarlison has been good but Dominic Calvert-Lewin needs to get back in the goals.

Gylfi Sigurdsson needs to start fitting into an Ancelotti-type team. He looks as if the system does not suit him. What can he do? I think it does suit him. Everton pass through midfield, but he should be getting on the ball more often. He was a top-class footballer and he has not lost it, but he needs to be more involved.

I am sure Ancelotti is confused too, but what is there to change currently? They have to get full backs higher up and feed Calvert-Lewin with more chances, and even get Sigurdsson closer up to him - if they do not, Everton's season will just dwindle out. They are still mediocre, but I do not see a lot in this game.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Image: Ralph Hasenhuttl embraces Kyle Walker-Peters and Ryan Bertrand at full-time against Man City

