Everton vs Tottenham preview: We're fighting to change perceptions, says Mauricio Pochettino

Everton host Spurs at Goodison in front of the Sky cameras this weekend

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino believes the club are still battling against a negative perception of the club ahead of his side's trip to Everton on Sunday.

The fact that Pochettino would appear to be Manchester United's first choice to replace the sacked Jose Mourinho is testament to how well Spurs are doing, but the Argentinian reckons his side do not get the positive coverage they deserve.

They were heavily criticised for not making any summer signings, despite going on to make their best-ever start to a Premier League season, have had fun poked at them for not winning any trophies in recent years and have attracted negative headlines for work on their new stadium overrunning.

1:14 Everton manager Marco Silva has responded after the club launched an investigation into fans over an alleged racist chant about defender Yerry Mina Everton manager Marco Silva has responded after the club launched an investigation into fans over an alleged racist chant about defender Yerry Mina

Pochettino, who earlier this season said he was enduring his "worst feeling" as Spurs boss, claims people are quick to jump on board when things go wrong.

"We are on a good run, and playing well, but the moment we lose games it's going to turn quick. I know that very well. This is normal," he said.

"My experience in football, because I try to understand everything, in this football club if some bad results arrive it's going to turn again.

"All the positives today will be reversed and become negatives, 'We are still not solid in our idea, we believe, but not really believe. We are happy, but not so happy'.

"I think there's still a massive work to do. But when I say 'worst feeling' I don't speak about inside of the club. I talk about the perception outside."

1:12 Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth did his best to ask Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino about speculation linking him with the Manchester United manager's job Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth did his best to ask Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino about speculation linking him with the Manchester United manager's job

Team news

Key Everton players Richarlison and Andre Gomes are fit to face Spurs. The pair were both forced to miss training sessions this week with illness, but will both be in the squad on Sunday.

Midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye missed last week's defeat at Manchester City with a groin injury and faces a late fitness test.

Live Renault Super Sunday Live on

Meanwhile, Spurs striker Harry Kane is likely to return to the visitors' starting line-up at Goodison Park after missing a training session on Tuesday with flu.

However, the likes of Serge Aurier, Mousa Dembele, Eric Dier, Jan Vertonghen and Victor Wanyama are all out injured, although Davinson Sanchez may feature having recovered from injury.

Opta stats

Everton are winless in their last 11 Premier League matches against Tottenham Hotspur (D5 L6). The Toffees' last league victory over Spurs came back in December 2012 at Goodison Park (2-1).

Spurs have won more games against Everton (25) than they have versus any other team in the Premier League.

Everton are winless in their last 22 games against 'big six' opposition (D6 L16) since beating Man City 4-0 in January 2017.

Everton are unbeaten in their last six home league games, winning four and drawing two.

Spurs haven't drawn any of their 17 league games this season - only Bolton in 2011/12 (18) have had a longer wait without a draw from the start of a Premier League campaign.

Tottenham have won eight of their 10 away Premier League games this season, already more than they'd won in 20 of their previous 26 completed seasons in the competition.

This will be just Tottenham's third Sunday Premier League game this season - they've lost their previous two so far (vs Watford and Arsenal).

1:45 A preview of this weekend's Premier League games, including Liverpool's trip to Wolves and Tottenham’s clash with Everton A preview of this weekend's Premier League games, including Liverpool's trip to Wolves and Tottenham’s clash with Everton

Merson's prediction

This is a hard game for both sides. Everton are a team that never seem to get over the line and are in a bit of a bad patch at the moment.

They won't have to take the game to Tottenham; they seem to fall short in games where they're expected to attack, like against Newcastle and Watford at Goodison.

But if the game opens up, I think this will be Tottenham's. I think their win at Arsenal is a massive confidence boost. It'll be hard but I'll go for Spurs.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-3 (16/1 with Sky Bet)