Everton vs West Bromwich Albion. Premier League.

Goodison Park.

Everton 5

  • D Calvert-Lewin (31st minute, 62nd minute, 66th minute)
  • J Rodríguez (45th minute)
  • M Keane (54th minute)

West Bromwich Albion 2

  • G Diangana (10th minute)
  • K Gibbs (sent off 46th minute)
  • M Pereira (47th minute)

Everton 5-2 West Brom: Dominic Calvert-Lewin hits hat-trick as Slaven Bilic and Kieran Gibbs see red

Report as James Rodriguez scores his first Everton goal before being involved in Kieran Gibbs red card

Charlotte Marsh

Saturday 19 September 2020 14:34, UK

Image: Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored a hat-trick in an dramatic Goodison Park encounter

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored a hat-trick as Everton beat West Brom 5-2 in an incident-packed Premier League encounter, with Slaven Bilic and Kieran Gibbs both sent off at the end of the first half.

It had been a bright start from the Baggies when Grady Diangana (10) put the visitors ahead early on but Calvert-Lewin (31) netted his first of the afternoon not long after when his backheeled finish was given after a VAR review.

James Rodriguez impressed on his Everton debut last weekend and it was more of the same on his first home outing, putting the hosts ahead just before half-time with a precise finish (45). Seconds later, James was involved in an off the ball incident with Gibbs, who was shown a straight red card for lashing out at the Colombia midfielder and catching him in the face.

He was quickly followed by manager Bilic, who had confronted referee Mike Dean on the field at half-time to protest the sending off, but was soon shown red himself and watched the second half from the stands.

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic was sent off for confronting Mike Dean at half-time
Image: West Brom manager Slaven Bilic was sent off for confronting Mike Dean at half-time

It looked like West Brom might give it a good go in the second half - despite being a man and manager down - as Matheus Pereira (47) curled home a sumptuous free-kick. However, the Baggies were beaten back by a close-range strike from Michael Keane (54) and two quickfire Calvert-Lewin goals (62, 66) as the striker completed his hat-trick, taking his tally to four goals in two Premier League games this season.

What's next?

Live Premier League

Saturday 26th September 5:00pm

Everton will be live on Sky Sports this week when they travel to Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (kick-off 7.45pm). They will then travel to Crystal Palace in the Premier League next Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

More on this story

West Brom are also in Carabao Cup action on Tuesday when they host Brentford (kick-off 7pm), before welcoming Chelsea to The Hawthorns next Saturday in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 5.30pm).

