Everton 5-2 West Brom: Dominic Calvert-Lewin hits hat-trick as Slaven Bilic and Kieran Gibbs see red

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored a hat-trick as Everton beat West Brom 5-2 in an incident-packed Premier League encounter, with Slaven Bilic and Kieran Gibbs both sent off at the end of the first half.

It had been a bright start from the Baggies when Grady Diangana (10) put the visitors ahead early on but Calvert-Lewin (31) netted his first of the afternoon not long after when his backheeled finish was given after a VAR review.

James Rodriguez impressed on his Everton debut last weekend and it was more of the same on his first home outing, putting the hosts ahead just before half-time with a precise finish (45). Seconds later, James was involved in an off the ball incident with Gibbs, who was shown a straight red card for lashing out at the Colombia midfielder and catching him in the face.

He was quickly followed by manager Bilic, who had confronted referee Mike Dean on the field at half-time to protest the sending off, but was soon shown red himself and watched the second half from the stands.

Image: West Brom manager Slaven Bilic was sent off for confronting Mike Dean at half-time

It looked like West Brom might give it a good go in the second half - despite being a man and manager down - as Matheus Pereira (47) curled home a sumptuous free-kick. However, the Baggies were beaten back by a close-range strike from Michael Keane (54) and two quickfire Calvert-Lewin goals (62, 66) as the striker completed his hat-trick, taking his tally to four goals in two Premier League games this season.

What's next?

Everton will be live on Sky Sports this week when they travel to Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (kick-off 7.45pm). They will then travel to Crystal Palace in the Premier League next Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

West Brom are also in Carabao Cup action on Tuesday when they host Brentford (kick-off 7pm), before welcoming Chelsea to The Hawthorns next Saturday in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 5.30pm).