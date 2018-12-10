Everton 2-2 Watford: Lucas Digne rescues point on Marco Silva reunion

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Lucas Digne's stunning 96th-minute free-kick rescued a point for Marco Silva as his reunion with Watford ended 2-2 on Monday Night Football.

Abdoulaye Doucoure looked to have headed the winner after Seamus Coleman's own goal cancelled out Richarlison's opener against his old club.

Gylfi Sigurdsson missed a penalty for the second time this season but Watford were denied their first win at Goodison Park as Digne opened his account for the Toffees with a sumptuous effort in stoppage-time.

The draw sees Everton miss the chance to climb back into the top six, they remain seventh, three points and five places clear of Watford in 12th.

Player ratings Everton: Pickford (6), Coleman (6), Keane (6), Mina (6), Digne (7), Gueye (6), Gomes (7), Walcott (6), Sigurdsson (5), Bernard (6), Richarlison (7).



Subs: Lookman (5), Calvert-Lewin (5), Tosun (5).



Watford: Foster (7), Femenia (6), Kabasele (6), Cathcart (7), Holebas (6), Doucoure (7), Quina (6), Sema (6), Pereyra (7), Success (6), Deeney (6).



Subs: Deulofeu (6), Chalobah (5), Mariappa (n/a).



Man of the Match: Abdoulaye Doucoure.

It took just 15 minutes for Richarlison to show Watford what they were missing as he peeled into space in the penalty area and applied a clinical finish to Andre Gomes' cutback from the right.

Replays showed Theo Walcott to be in an offside position in the build-up to Richarlison's opener, but the goal was allowed to stand.

Everton's Richarlison celebrates after scoring against his former club Watford

Troy Deeney missed a glorious chance to draw Watford level four minutes later when he diverted Domingos Quina's cross over an open goal, although the linesman's flag was already up to spare his blushes.

Both sides had chances before the interval as Pereyra glanced a Ken Sema cross wide on 38 minutes before Sigurdsson's effort was blocked by Craig Cathcart.

Watford returned from the break energised and nearly scored on three occasions early in the second period.

Watford's Roberto Pereyra celebrates with Domingos Quina

The travelling Watford fans thought Pereyra had hauled them level when he fired a free-kick into the side-netting on 55 minutes. A long throw then fell for Doucoure, who saw a shot inadvertently blocked on the ground by Yerry Mina, before Deeney's shot with the outside of his foot was tipped away by Jordan Pickford.

But Watford finally drew level on 63 minutes when Coleman turned the ball into his own net after Pereyra's shot cannoned back off the post.

Team news Theo Walcott, Bernard and Michael Keane were drafted into the Everton side after they were held at home to Newcastle last week. Javi Gracia made two changes as Domingos Quina and Ken Sema started for Watford.

And the Hornets completed a remarkable turnaround two minutes later, taking the lead for the first time thanks to Doucoure's towering header.

Everton were handed the chance to restore parity on 68 minutes when Christian Kabasele bundled Mina over in the area, but Sigurdsson's penalty was saved by the legs of Ben Foster.

Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure scored his side's second goal against Everton

Watford looked set to return to winning ways after five games without a win but Digne has the final say with virtually the last kick, curling a stunning free-kick beyond Foster to salvage a point.

Opta stats

Watford remain winless in all 13 of their league trips to Goodison Park against Everton (W0 D2 L11).

13 of the last 14 goals scored in Premier League clashes between Everton and Watford have come in the second-half.

Only Burnley (9) have conceded more Premier League goals in the 90th minute or later since the start of 2017-18 than Watford (8 - level with Southampton and West Ham).

There were just two minutes and 10 seconds between Watford's two goals in this game.

At 19 years and 22 days, Domingos Quina is the second-youngest player ever to start a Premier League game for Watford after Al Bangura in December 2006 v Reading (18y 319d).

Everton's Richarlison is the fourth different player to both score a Premier League goal both for and against Watford, after Ashley Young, Heidar Helguson and Daryl Janmaat.

Everton full-back Seamus Coleman has scored two own-goals in his last three Premier League appearances against Watford.

Everton playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson has failed to convert two of his last three Premier League penalties as an Everton player, after scoring each of the six before that whilst at Swansea City.

Lucas Digne's equaliser for Everton was the second-latest goal in the Premier League this season at 95:08, behind only Ross Barkley's strike for Chelsea against Manchester United in October (95:27).

What's next?

