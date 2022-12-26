Everton 1-2 Wolves: Rayan Ait-Nouri scores 95th-minute winner as Julen Lopetegui marks Premier League bow with victory

New Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui marked his Premier League bow with a dramatic late win as Rayan Ait-Nouri's 95th-minute strike secured a 2-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park which moved Wolves off the bottom of the table.

The Spaniard saw his side reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals in midweek with victory over Gillingham, but Yerry Mina provided Everton with the perfect start when he flashed home a header (7) from Dwight McNeil's corner to mark his return to the team.

Wolves settled and levelled when Joao Moutinho expertly spotted the run of Daniel Podence in a fine move started from a cleverly-worked set-piece (22).

It seemed neither side had done enough to turn one point into three during a tense second half, but, deep into stoppage time, Wolves broke upfield and Adama Traore's cross was deflected into Ait-Nouri's path for an untidy but priceless finish.

The win moves Wolves on to 13 points in 17th place, one position and one point below Everton following their fourth straight defeat in all competitions to heap the pressure on Frank Lampard.

Image: Wolves secured a priceless win over Everton

Player ratings Everton: Pickford (6), Patterson (7), Mina (7), Tarkowski (6), Mykolenko (6), Iwobi (6), Gueye (7), Onana (6), Gordon (7), McNeil (5), Maupay (5).



Subs: Gray (5), Doucoure (5), Godfrey (6), Cannon (6).



Wolves: Jose Sa (6), Nelson Semedo (6), Collins (5), Kilman (6), Bueno (7), Hodge (6), Neves (7), Joao Moutinho (7), Daniel Podence (8), Costa (6), Hwang (6).



Subs: Ait Nouri (7), Toti (7), Matheus Nunes (6), Adama Traore (6), Guedes (6).



Man of the match: Daniel Podence.

Delight for Lopetegui on Premier League debut

Image: Diego Costa in action against Yerry Mina

You would have thought Lopetegui had been in place as Wolves manager for as long as their five-year stay in the Premier League. The way in which he and his coaching staff came together in an impassioned huddle to celebrate Ait-Nouri's winner with virtually the last kick of his first league game in charge had echoes of Nuno Espirito Santo.

This was a smash-and-grab at the end of an encounter littered with mistakes but Wolves have the quality to pull themselves clear from danger.

Team news Everton centre-back Yerry Mina made his first Premier League appearance since the opening day of the season as he replaced Conor Coady against Wolves.

On-loan Coady was ineligible against his parent club and manager Frank Lampard opted for Mina, who has managed one 90-minute Carabao Cup appearance last month since getting injured in the first game.

Fellow defender Ben Godfrey was on the bench for the first time since breaking a leg in the first game of the season.

New Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui's first Premier League match in charge saw him make one change from the midweek Carabao Cup win over Gillingham with Hee-Chan Hwang replacing Goncalo Guedes.

Everton had lost their last two Premier League games against Wolves, as many as they had in their previous 12 - but the hosts got off to the perfect start when Mina glanced home McNeil's corner on seven minutes. Mina, who was returning from a four-month lay-off, was too strong for Hugo Bueno as the Colombian found the bottom corner with a precise header.

Wolves had lost seven of their previous nine Premier League games, taking just four points from a possible 27, but they responded well to the setback. On 22 minutes, Podence finished off a fine team move to level with his third goal of the campaign.

Image: All six of Everton defender Yerry Mina's Premier League goals have been scored in the first half. The only other player with as many goals in the Premier League without ever scoring in the second half is Eirik Bakke (eight)

Ruben Neves worked the short-corner routine well with Podence to pick out his Portuguese compatriot Moutinho on the edge of the box and, as the veteran midfielder appeared to be winding up a shot, he saw Podence's run behind Nathan Patterson in his peripheral vision to set up the forward, who collected the outrageous flick before slotting underneath Jordan Pickford.

Aged 36 years and 109 days, Moutinho became the third oldest player to assist a goal for Wolves in the Premier League, behind only Denis Irwin and Paul Ince.

Lopetegui was aiming to be the first manager to win his first top-flight game in charge of Wolves since John Barnwell in November 1978, but the Spaniard ought to have watched his side fall behind again when Nathan Collins' slack clearance was collected by Idrissa Gueye. The Everton midfielder picked out Anthony Gordon's fine diagonal run but his finish was telegraphed and easy for Jose Sa to gather.

Image: Nathan Patterson is tracked by Daniel Podence

There were smatterings of jeers to greet the half-time whistle but Lampard's team talk produced an encouraging initial response from Everton after the restart.

Patterson's delivery from McNeil's short corner was kept alive by James Tarkowski only for Alex Iwobi to head at Sa, albeit from an offside position. Wolves grew in confidence, however, as Podence set up Bueno for a low shot that was batted away by Pickford.

Lopetegui looked to Traore to inject further urgency during a fractious second period low on quality as stray pass after stray pass added to the endless cycle of tension that returned for both sides 45 days after their last Premier League outing.

Image: Podence keeps his cool to equalise for Wolves

Mina had performed admirably for 75 minutes before a tight hamstring complaint forced his withdrawal as Ben Godfrey made his first appearance since August following a fractured fibula. Demarai Gray saw a free-kick whistle just wide and Everton came closer when Gordon's shot was deflected into the path of Godfrey but Neves hooked his shot off the line.

It had been a second period in which Everton would double the attempts of their opponents, but as the restless home crowd urged their team forward, Everton were not set for the counter-attack as Wolves bared their teeth to snatch all three points.

Image: Ait-Nouri holds his jersey as he celebrates scoring

Everton have lost all momentum under Lampard

Image: There was plenty of tension on display at Goodison

Sky Sports' Ben Grounds:

"The Boxing Day visit of bottom side Wolves represented a hugely-significant restart to the Premier League for Everton. Lampard's side had lost five of the previous seven, taking just four points from a possible 21, and sat just a point outside the bottom three.

"They had won just three times as last season's dreadful form continued into another campaign so the break for the World Cup did them a favour in stopping the bleeding for a time at least.

"It was a chance for the hosts to reset while for Wolves it was a fresh start. Come May, the outcome of this fixture could well be viewed as a significant moment, and the manner of Wolves' late victory could have serious ramifications for Everton.

Image: Jose Sa saves Anthony Gordon's effort

"It would have been a mixed reaction to the final whistle had this game ended 1-1. Would a draw have put pressure on Lampard? It felt like a game he could not lose, but the manner in which his side contrived to throw away the point they had will have alarm bells ringing once more among supporters and members of the Everton board.

"Lampard, along with those left shell-shocked inside Goodison as Ait-Nouri led a merry jig in front of the jubilant Wolves supporters after full-time, will reflect on a familiar feeling. A lack of cutting edge has plagued Everton all season, and here there certainly were chances to have turned this into a routine home win.

"With Manchester City away next, it does not get any easier. They performed well in the practice games leading up to this in Australia and behind closed doors in beating Aston Villa this week but Lampard is starting to come under pressure.

Image: Rayan Ait-Nouri celebrates after scoring his late winner

"The Everton boss had defiantly said prior to kick off that his side were motoring along nicely before a final week pre-World Cup which 'tainted' the first 15 weeks of the Premier League season. Certainly the events at Bournemouth across two resounding defeats changed the complexion of Everton's start to Lampard's first full season in charge, but all momentum has now been lost.

"Lampard had told his players to be 'grown-ups' about their predicament by rolling up their sleeves in the hectic festive schedule but they could not cut out the noise here. Not with their fans urging them forward and leaving the back door so wide open.

"Julen Lopetegui has wasted little time in strengthening his Wolves squad with the arriving of Matheus Cunha from January 1 and Lampard must hope for the same if he is to be afforded time to cure Everton and avoid another winter of discontent."

Lopetegui already masterminding change

Image: Julen Lopetegui became only the third manager to take charge of his first Premier League match on Boxing Day, after Roberto Mancini in 2009 (Man City 2-0 Stoke) and Mikel Arteta in 2019 (Bournemouth 1-1 Arsenal)

The spirit of Wolves is being breathed back into them by an established manager, whose substitutions highly influenced proceedings on Merseyside.

Lopetegui opted to move to a back five in the closing stages as Toti was brought on alongside Max Kilman and Nathan Collins. With the pace of Ait-Nouri and Adama Traore on the counter, it would prove a very shrewd move and the first return on the club's investment.

This game was meandering towards a draw between two teams low on confidence when Lopetegui turned to his coaching staff and plotted a route to victory which played out just as he would have imagined it. Three of his five replacements were involved to rouse Wolves from the foot of the table.

Max Kilman's important intervention wiped Abdoulaye Doucoure out of the game as Matheus Nunes drove forward and immediately found Traore down the right. Tarkowski backed off to allow his team-mates time to retreat but after his cross seeking Diego Costa deflected kindly off Vitalii Mykolenko, Ait-Nouri took one touch and finished beyond Pickford from close range.

Image: Nelson Semedo and Demarai Gray compete for the ball

Earlier, Toti had superbly taken a Patterson cross off the head of Tom Cannon, denying a certain goal. Raul Jimenez was so often the man both Espirito Santo and Bruno Lage would turn to, but after the Mexican made his allegiances known prior to the World Cup by conducting his own personal training from afar, the striker was snubbed here.

Lopetegui is sending the message that he has options and he wants only those who are fully committed to his project.

Traore was so often Wolves' not-so-secret weapon off the bench to stretch tired defences but after scoring in the midweek victory over Gillingham, Ait-Nouri is developing his own knack of arriving into the box at the right moment.

Given Wolves' historical struggles in front of goal, Lopetegui's encouragement of his new set of players to be more creative is already bringing about the much-desired managerial bounce.

Player of the match - Daniel Podence

Image: Podence celebrates after equalising for Wolves

Lopetegui knows there is still plenty of work to do, and he said that each of Wolves' remaining Premier League games is a final. Here, he won the first of those in part due to the craft of Daniel Podence, who took his goal extremely well to ensure Everton didn't build on their fine start.

Opta stats - Wolves' happy 2022 at Goodison

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Wolves have won two of their last 15 away Premier League matches (D3 L10) and both wins have come at Goodison Park against Everton, in March and today.

Everton have lost 21 Premier League matches in 2022, their joint most defeats in a single year in the Premier League, also losing 21 games in 1997 and 2005.

Joseph Hodge became only the second player from the Republic of Ireland to start a Premier League game for Wolves before turning 21 (20 years, 103 days today), along with Anthony Forde in the 2011-12 season (three games aged 18).

What's next?

Everton visit Premier League champions Manchester City at the Etihad on New Year's Eve; kick-off 3pm. Wolves host Manchester United at 12.30pm at Molineux on the same day.