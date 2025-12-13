Everton 1-3 Arsenal: Alessia Russo caps off three goals in four minutes as Gunners move up to second in WSL

Arsenal moved up to second in the WSL table after beating Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park.

Both sides exchanged three goals in a hectic four-minute spell, with Katie McCabe, Honoka Hayashi and Alessia Russo trading blows before Olivia Smith's late volley sealed the three points for Renee Slegers' side.

Everton came into the game looking to end their winless run at home in the league, but also buoyed by their stunning win over Chelsea last weekend as they searched for another upset.

However, the Gunners dominated the early stages and deservedly took the lead in style. Mariona Caldentey had seen her initial effort cleared off the line by Hikaru Kitagawa, but that allowed McCabe to find the bottom corner with a dipping half-volley to kickstart a goal-filled spell.

Hayashi would go one better with Everton's first effort of the game, bending an effort from range beyond Anneke Borbe, but Russo would restore the lead moments later in fortuitous fashion.

Kim Little's miscued volley cannoned off the striker's chest and while Courtney Brosnan appeared to have done enough to claw the deflection away from goal - only for it to then be thundered home by Caitlin Foord - replays showed the ball had already gone over the line.

Everton would continue to offer little threat as Arsenal saw the game out, but not before former Liverpool star Smith fired a volley past Brosnan to seal the game for the visitors.

There was also a moment to savour for Leah Williamson who received a standing ovation from both sets of fans as the England captain made her first appearance since the Euro 2025 final after recovering from an ACL injury.

Ahead of Sunday's WSL fixtures, it means that the Gunners temporarily move to second in the WSL table, while Everton remain ninth and extend their winless home run to five games.

Russo: Winter break coming at a bad time

Arsenal's Alessia Russo speaking with Sky Sports:

"Even I thought it was Caitlin Foord's goal so we can share it!

"It's all about finding the spaces. The teams in this league make it so hard sometimes. Everyone works so differently. Any chance I can create half a yard, whether it's in front of the backline and behind, I'll take it.

"I want to be in the box but sometimes if it's crossing or starting attacks, I don't mind. I try to create space and we have players who can fill the nine role if I drop deep."

On Kim Little returning: "Firstly off the pitch, she's a leader and does everything to the highest standard. On the pitch she's so consistent. She's like a brick wall. I hate training against her. When she's on my team I'm very happy. It's massive to have her back and she's very important to our team."

On winter break: "It will be quite nice! But when you're playing and winning, you don't want that break in action. We've got two games left now that we want to win, and then we can have a bit of time off with friends and family."

'Big moment in Arsenal's season'

Arsenal boss Renee Slegers speaking with Sky Sports:

"It's a big moment for us. A short turnaround with a lot of games. We had to work hard for the first two wins in this block and we knew what Everton did against Chelsea and that they can make it really hard for us.

"I'm happy with the control we had from a possession perspective today. I'm happy with how we solved things with our high press because they ask a lot of questions with rotations and they are very brave in the way they play with the ball.

"I'm happy with our bravery and counter-pressure. We were able to stack attacks. The intensity maybe dropped at certain points but we were able to pick it back up with the gamechangers.

"You see one of them scoring that third goal for us which was important as if it stays 2-1, they only need one chance. I'm happy with a lot of things."

Sorensen: Everton all over the place in opening flurry

Everton boss Brian Sorensen speaking with Sky Sports:

"Arsenal started really well. I've said a couple of times before, they are the best team in the division when they hit their levels and they certainly did that in the first 30 minutes.

"We knew if we could stay in the game we would have moments to come back. We didn't capitalise enough on that in the second half. Sometimes there's no shame in losing to a better team.

"It was a good response to the first goal but unfortunately they scored straight after. We were a bit all over the place in that first 20 minutes. That's where we need to improve."

