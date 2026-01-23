 Skip to content

    Everton 0-1 Brighton: Miserable run continues at Goodison Park for WSL strugglers

    Report and match highlights as Jelena Cankovic pours more misery on Everton at Goodison Park in the WSL; It's now six defeats in a row at home for the Toffees

    Friday 23 January 2026 22:10, UK

    Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Everton and Brighton and Hove Albion.

    Jelena Cankovic fired Brighton to a 1-0 victory at Women’s Super League strugglers Everton, leaving the hosts still without a point at Goodison Park this season.

    The only goal came in the 41st minute after a bad mistake from Martina Fernandez, whose attempt to play out from the back gifted the ball to Kiko Seike.

    The Japan forward skipped past Fernandez and cut the ball back for Cankovic to slot home her first WSL goal of the season.

    It means Everton have now lost all six WSL games at Goodison Park since switching to the famous old ground at the start of the season.

