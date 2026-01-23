Everton 0-1 Brighton: Miserable run continues at Goodison Park for WSL strugglers

Jelena Cankovic fired Brighton to a 1-0 victory at Women’s Super League strugglers Everton, leaving the hosts still without a point at Goodison Park this season.

The only goal came in the 41st minute after a bad mistake from Martina Fernandez, whose attempt to play out from the back gifted the ball to Kiko Seike.

The Japan forward skipped past Fernandez and cut the ball back for Cankovic to slot home her first WSL goal of the season.

It means Everton have now lost all six WSL games at Goodison Park since switching to the famous old ground at the start of the season.

Help shape the future of WSL Football!

Have your say on games, rewards and digital experiences in women's football.

WSL Football is exploring how new digital experiences - including games, rewards, content and community features - could bring fans closer to the Barclays WSL, Barclays WSL2 and the Subway Women's League Cup.

Complete the survey to help shape what comes next and be entered into a draw to win two hospitality tickets to a Barclays WSL or Barclays WSL2 match of your choice.

👉Click here to take the survey!