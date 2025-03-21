Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace: Eagles suffer defeat to Brian Sorensen's side to remain bottom of the WSL table

Everton midfielder Rikke Madsen returned to action for the first time since March 2024 - and was proposed to on the pitch in the aftermath of the 3-0 win against Crystal Palace.

The 27-year-old climbed off the bench in the 83rd minute to make her return following the birth of her daughter Fritsen in October.

Her partner Martin Thomsen then marked the occasion by getting down on one knee with her teammates huddled around her after full-time.

Madsen accepted, ramping up the celebrations between her and the squad following the win at Walton Hall Park.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

How Everton secured the win vs Palace

Palace, searching for back-to-back wins to kickstart Leif Smerud's reign at the club after beating Aston Villa 3-1 in his second game, frustrated Everton in the early stages but eventually saw their defence breached when Justine Vanhaevermaet climbed highest to break the deadlock from Sara Holmgaard's corner. (43)

The opener arrived shortly before the break and it was not long before the hosts doubled their lead, as Holmgaard drifted into the box to head Kelly Gago's cross from the right after setting up the opener (46).

Image: Sara Holmgaard doubled Everton's lead after half-time

The Toffees cruised to victory throughout much of the second half before Gago rounded off the win by poking her effort home to make it three in added time (90+5).

The victory lifts Brian Sorensen's side above Tottenham and into seventh place in the standings with five games to go.

Meanwhile, Palace remain rock bottom in the WSL standings after squandering their opportunity to move above Villa - sitting one point ahead of them in 11th - and out of the relegation zone.

Crystal Palace undone by poor defending

Analysis from Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh:

"Crystal Palace were hoping to build on a 3-1 win against relegation rivals Aston Villa last weekend, which may have lifted them off the bottom of the table.

"And for the most part, Crystal Palace matched Everton. They had the better openings of the first half - late goal aside - and statistically overall, there was not a massive gulf in the numbers.

"The Eagles were by no means overran, and a 3-0 defeat was perhaps harsh on them. But they were arguably outplayed by a team better adapted to the WSL.

Image: Crystal Palace's Lily Woodham and Everton's Katja Snoeijs (right) battle for the ball

"While the attacking play was good - Clarissa Larisey a particular bright spot - it was the defending for all three goals was a clear sign that there is still a lot to learn. It's not surprising for a team who have conceded 43 times this season - the most in the WSL.

"The attempts to clear off the line for the opener were confused and weak. Josie Green had no clue Sara Holmgaard was just behind her for the second, and Kelly Gago was wide open for a ball over the top. Defenders were out of position and couldn't stop her late third.

"There were good moments in defence too - Lily Woodham did well screening balls down the right channel in the first half - but Everton took advantage of those naïve moments to come away with the points.

"Crystal Palace remain a point behind Aston Villa, who play on Sunday, and relegation is by no means a done deal. But the areas of improvement are clear if they are to survive the drop."

Story of the match in stats