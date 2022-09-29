Match ends, Everton Women 1, Leicester City Women 0.

90'+5' Second Half ends, Everton Women 1, Leicester City Women 0.

90'+4' Own Goal by Kirstie Levell, Leicester City Women. Everton Women 1, Leicester City Women 0.

90'+3' Elise Stenevik (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

90'+3' Foul by Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women).

90'+3' Substitution, Leicester City Women. Connie Scofield replaces Natasha Flint.

90'+2' Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.

89' Foul by Leonie Maier (Everton Women).

89' Erin Simon (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

88' Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

88' Karen Holmgaard (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

88' Foul by Molly Pike (Leicester City Women).

86' Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Aileen Whelan.

85' Lucy Graham (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

85' Foul by Molly Pike (Leicester City Women).

85' Substitution, Everton Women. Leonie Maier replaces Katrine Veje.

83' Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Lucy Graham.

83' Attempt blocked. Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Missy Goodwin.

81' Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

81' Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

81' Foul by Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women).

81' Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Gio.

80' Foul by Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women).

80' Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

77' Offside, Leicester City Women. Kirstie Levell tries a through ball, but Natasha Flint is caught offside.

75' Substitution, Leicester City Women. Missy Goodwin replaces Shannon O'Brien.

75' Substitution, Leicester City Women. Catherine Bott replaces Josie Green.

73' Attempt blocked. Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

72' Megan Finnigan (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

72' Foul by Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women).

70' Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

70' Katrine Veje (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

70' Foul by Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women).

70' Attempt blocked. Gio (Everton Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

70' Substitution, Everton Women. Elise Stenevik replaces Gabrielle George.

69' Substitution, Everton Women. Gio replaces Jessica Park.

69' Attempt missed. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Rikke Sevecke.

67' Lucy Graham (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

67' Foul by Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women).

66' Attempt missed. Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Natasha Flint.

62' Attempt saved. Karen Holmgaard (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gabrielle George.

61' Substitution, Everton Women. Karen Holmgaard replaces Aurora Galli.

61' Substitution, Everton Women. Hanna Bennison replaces Izzy Christiansen.

61' Offside, Leicester City Women. Ashleigh Plumptre tries a through ball, but Molly Pike is caught offside.

59' Attempt saved. Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gabrielle George with a cross.

57' Attempt saved. Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

57' Foul by Gabrielle George (Everton Women).

57' Erin Simon (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

56' Attempt blocked. Erin Simon (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Shannon O'Brien.

55' Foul by Jessica Park (Everton Women).

55' Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

55' Substitution, Leicester City Women. Natasha Flint replaces Carrie Jones.

52' Nathalie Björn (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card.

51' Emily Ramsey (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

51' Foul by Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women).

51' Attempt blocked. Josie Green (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

50' Foul by Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women).

50' Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

48' Attempt missed. Carrie Jones (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Sophie Howard with a cross.

Second Half begins Everton Women 0, Leicester City Women 0.

45'+2' First Half ends, Everton Women 0, Leicester City Women 0.

45'+1' Foul by Katrine Veje (Everton Women).

45'+1' Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

45' Foul by Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women).

45' Erin Simon (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45' Lucy Graham (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

45' Foul by Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women).

43' Attempt missed. Lucy Graham (Everton Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

39' Offside, Leicester City Women. Josie Green tries a through ball, but Aileen Whelan is caught offside.

38' Lucy Graham (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

38' Foul by Lucy Graham (Everton Women).

38' Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

37' Foul by Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women).

37' Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

37' Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

37' Foul by Molly Pike (Leicester City Women).

34' Foul by Lucy Graham (Everton Women).

34' Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

32' Foul by Nathalie Björn (Everton Women).

32' Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

32' Attempt saved. Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ashleigh Plumptre.

29' Foul by Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women).

29' Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20' Attempt missed. Katrine Veje (Everton Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucy Graham.

19' Foul by Jessica Park (Everton Women).

19' Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16' Nathalie Björn (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16' Foul by Josie Green (Leicester City Women).

16' Attempt saved. Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jemma Purfield.

15' Katrine Veje (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15' Foul by Carrie Jones (Leicester City Women).

14' Foul by Nathalie Björn (Everton Women).

14' Josie Green (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14' Katrine Veje (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14' Foul by Carrie Jones (Leicester City Women).

12' Katrine Veje (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

12' Foul by Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women).

8' Attempt blocked. Aurora Galli (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jessica Park.

6' Foul by Gabrielle George (Everton Women).

6' Erin Simon (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

2' Foul by Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women).

2' Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

First Half begins.