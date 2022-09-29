 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Everton Women vs Leicester City Women. Women's Super League.

Walton Hall Park.

Everton Women 1

  • K Levell (94th minute own goal)

Leicester City Women 0

    full_time icon

    Match ends, Everton Women 1, Leicester City Women 0.

    second_half_end icon

    Second Half ends, Everton Women 1, Leicester City Women 0.

    own_goal icon

    Own Goal by Kirstie Levell, Leicester City Women. Everton Women 1, Leicester City Women 0.

    free_kick_won icon

    Elise Stenevik (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women).

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Leicester City Women. Connie Scofield replaces Natasha Flint.

    corner icon

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Leonie Maier (Everton Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Erin Simon (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    yellow_card icon

    Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Karen Holmgaard (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Molly Pike (Leicester City Women).

    corner icon

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Aileen Whelan.

    free_kick_won icon

    Lucy Graham (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Molly Pike (Leicester City Women).

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Everton Women. Leonie Maier replaces Katrine Veje.

    corner icon

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Lucy Graham.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Missy Goodwin.

    yellow_card icon

    Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women).

    corner icon

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Gio.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    offside icon

    Offside, Leicester City Women. Kirstie Levell tries a through ball, but Natasha Flint is caught offside.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Leicester City Women. Missy Goodwin replaces Shannon O'Brien.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Leicester City Women. Catherine Bott replaces Josie Green.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    free_kick_won icon

    Megan Finnigan (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women).

    yellow_card icon

    Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Katrine Veje (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Gio (Everton Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Everton Women. Elise Stenevik replaces Gabrielle George.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Everton Women. Gio replaces Jessica Park.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Rikke Sevecke.

    free_kick_won icon

    Lucy Graham (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Natasha Flint.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Karen Holmgaard (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gabrielle George.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Everton Women. Karen Holmgaard replaces Aurora Galli.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Everton Women. Hanna Bennison replaces Izzy Christiansen.

    offside icon

    Offside, Leicester City Women. Ashleigh Plumptre tries a through ball, but Molly Pike is caught offside.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gabrielle George with a cross.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Gabrielle George (Everton Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Erin Simon (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Erin Simon (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Shannon O'Brien.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jessica Park (Everton Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Leicester City Women. Natasha Flint replaces Carrie Jones.

    yellow_card icon

    Nathalie Björn (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card.

    free_kick_won icon

    Emily Ramsey (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Josie Green (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Carrie Jones (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Sophie Howard with a cross.

    start icon

    Second Half begins Everton Women 0, Leicester City Women 0.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Everton Women 0, Leicester City Women 0.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Katrine Veje (Everton Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Erin Simon (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Lucy Graham (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Lucy Graham (Everton Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

    offside icon

    Offside, Leicester City Women. Josie Green tries a through ball, but Aileen Whelan is caught offside.

    yellow_card icon

    Lucy Graham (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lucy Graham (Everton Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Molly Pike (Leicester City Women).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lucy Graham (Everton Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nathalie Björn (Everton Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ashleigh Plumptre.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Katrine Veje (Everton Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucy Graham.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jessica Park (Everton Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Nathalie Björn (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Josie Green (Leicester City Women).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jemma Purfield.

    free_kick_won icon

    Katrine Veje (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Carrie Jones (Leicester City Women).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nathalie Björn (Everton Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Josie Green (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Katrine Veje (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Carrie Jones (Leicester City Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Katrine Veje (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Aurora Galli (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jessica Park.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Gabrielle George (Everton Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Erin Simon (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.