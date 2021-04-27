Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Exeter City vs Grimsby Town. Sky Bet League Two.

St James Park.

Exeter City 3

  • L Waterfall (33rd minute own goal)
  • A Fisher (83rd minute)
  • R Bowman (89th minute)

Grimsby Town 2

  • L John-Lewis (41st minute pen)
  • J Matete (58th minute, sent off 61st minute)

Latest Sky Bet League Two Odds

Exeter 3-2 Grimsby: Paul Hurst's Mariners relegated from Sky Bet League Two

Tuesday 27 April 2021 21:30, UK

Grimsby have been relegated from Sky Bet League Two after a 3-2 defeat by Exeter at St James Park.

The Mariners had faced the threat of the drop on Saturday but lived to fight another day after a 2-1 win at Oldham. Defeat on Tuesday, coupled with the fact Barrow beat Forest Green 2-0, however, means their fate is sealed with two games to play.

It has been an unsettled campaign for the club, who dropped into the relegation zone shortly after Paul Hurst returned to replace Ian Holloway on December 30 and, with just four wins in 22 games since, they were unable to escape.

It means Grimsby will play in the National League for the first time since 2015/16, when they were promoted back to the Football League via the play-offs under Hurst.

Also See:

More to follow...

Trending

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema