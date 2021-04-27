Exeter 3-2 Grimsby: Paul Hurst's Mariners relegated from Sky Bet League Two

Grimsby have been relegated from Sky Bet League Two after a 3-2 defeat by Exeter at St James Park.

The Mariners had faced the threat of the drop on Saturday but lived to fight another day after a 2-1 win at Oldham. Defeat on Tuesday, coupled with the fact Barrow beat Forest Green 2-0, however, means their fate is sealed with two games to play.

It has been an unsettled campaign for the club, who dropped into the relegation zone shortly after Paul Hurst returned to replace Ian Holloway on December 30 and, with just four wins in 22 games since, they were unable to escape.

It means Grimsby will play in the National League for the first time since 2015/16, when they were promoted back to the Football League via the play-offs under Hurst.

