Exeter vs Colchester preview: League Two play-off clash live on Sky Sports Football

Exeter face Colchester in the Sky Bet League Two play-off semi-final second leg on Monday, live on Sky Sports Football.

First-leg highlights

Colchester have a narrow 1-0 lead from the first leg on Thursday night...

1:58 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two play-off semi-final first leg between Colchester and Exeter

Opta stats

Exeter are unbeaten in their last seven home games against Colchester, with all games coming in league competition between 2009-10 and this season (W4 D3).

Colchester are unbeaten in all three of their matches against Exeter in League Two this season (W1 D2), keeping a clean sheet in their last two games against the Grecians.

Colchester have never won an away play-off match in three previous attempts (D1 L2), although this is their first away match in the play-offs since 1997-98, when they lost 1-0 at Barnet.

Exeter have won the second leg in each of their previous two play-off campaigns in 2016-17 and 2017-18, scoring three goals in each win (3-2 vs Carlisle in 2016-17, 3-1 vs Lincoln in 2017-18).

The last 10 teams to win the first leg of the League Two play-offs at home have then progressed to the final - the last team to fail to do so were Darlington in 2007-08 against Rochdale.

Exeter are winless in six matches in all competitions (D2 L4), losing each of the last two in a row - they haven't lost three games in a row since December 2018.

Exeter failed to register a single shot on target in the first leg against Colchester, the first time they had failed to attempt a shot on target in a League Two match this season.

Cohen Bramall's two League Two goals for Colchester this season have been via direct free-kicks - no player in the division has more this season (Josh Benson also has two).

Prutton's prediction

There wasn't a huge amount between these two sides on Thursday night, and it looked for all the world like it was going to end goalless until Cohen Bramall's cracking free-kick gave Colchester the edge in the tie.

Exeter probably looked slightly better in open play at times, but really lacked any threat in front of goal and that will have to change at St James Park. I actually fancy this one to be a bit more open, and if Exeter get the first goal they could well sneak through.

David Prutton predicts: Exeter to win 3-1 to go through (20/1 with Sky Bet)