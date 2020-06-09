League Two play-offs 2020: Dates, kick-off times, venues, live on Sky Sports
Sky Sports to broadcast Sky Bet League Two play-offs from June 18; coverage of all 15 EFL play-off games across the three divisions to be shown exclusively live
Last Updated: 09/06/20 4:16pm
When are the 2019 Sky Bet League Two play-offs?
The EFL confirmed on June 9 that League Two clubs had voted to end the season by an "overwhelming majority".
Crewe and Plymouth join champions Swindon as the three automatically promoted sides into League One.
Cheltenham, Exeter, Colchester and Northampton will contest the play-offs with the first games on June 18, all live on Sky Sports. The final is set to be played at Wembley Stadium on June 29.
Here are all the key dates...
First legs: Thursday, June 18
Colchester United v Exeter City - 5.15pm
Northampton Town v Cheltenham Town - 7.45pm
Second legs: Monday, June 22
Exeter City v Colchester United - 5.15pm
Cheltenham Town v Northampton Town - 8.00pm
Final: Monday, June 29
Winner semi-final A vs Winner semi-final B - 7.30pm, Wembley Stadium