League Two play-offs 2020: Dates, kick-off times, venues, live on Sky Sports

When are the 2019 Sky Bet League Two play-offs?

The EFL confirmed on June 9 that League Two clubs had voted to end the season by an "overwhelming majority".

Crewe and Plymouth join champions Swindon as the three automatically promoted sides into League One.

Cheltenham, Exeter, Colchester and Northampton will contest the play-offs with the first games on June 18, all live on Sky Sports. The final is set to be played at Wembley Stadium on June 29.

Top half of the final League Two standings after curtailment of 2019/20 season

Bottom half of the final League Two standings after curtailment of 2019/20 season

Here are all the key dates...

First legs: Thursday, June 18

Colchester United v Exeter City - 5.15pm

Northampton Town v Cheltenham Town - 7.45pm

Second legs: Monday, June 22

Exeter City v Colchester United - 5.15pm

Cheltenham Town v Northampton Town - 8.00pm

Final: Monday, June 29

Winner semi-final A vs Winner semi-final B - 7.30pm, Wembley Stadium