Falkirk 1-0 Aberdeen: Dons boss Jimmy Thelin under further pressure after Filip Lissah winner

Falkirk claimed a thoroughly deserved 1-0 win over Aberdeen to move into the top six in the Scottish Premiership and increase the pressure on Jimmy Thelin.

The hosts were completely dominant against a Dons side who looked completely uninterested as Falkirk leapfrogged their opponents in the table.

After the hosts spurned numerous opportunities in the first half, Filip Lissah was the hero with the Swansea loanee heading home his first goal for the club on 58 minutes.

Falkirk completely merited their seventh league win of the season to consolidate their impressive return to the top flight but Dons boss Thelin must now face intense scrutiny.

It was yet another insipid display, highlighted by failing to register a single shot on target, and the travelling Aberdeen made their feelings abundantly clear about their Swedish manager.

Falkirk were all over the visitors during the opening 15 minutes with Barney Stewart involved heavily on his return from a hugely successful loan spell at Dunfermline.

Liam Henderson forced Dimitar Mitov into a comfortable save from a flicked header before Calvin Miller's curled free-kick was clawed behind by the Aberdeen goalkeeper at full stretch.

Falkirk had seven shots during their impressive start and all Aberdeen could muster was a flashed cross that narrowly evaded Kevin Nisbet.

Kyrell Wilson, also on loan from Swansea, was the next Falkirk attacker to sting the palms of Mitov but the Aberdeen stopper gathered his effort at the second attempt.

Adil Aouchiche limped off for the visitors on 38 minutes before Calvin Miller blasted over the bar after Mitov punched a corner clear.

Incredibly, Aberdeen could have opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time, completely against the run of play. Mitov's long kick bounced over the Falkirk defence and perfectly into the path of Nisbet but the 28-year-old blazed wildly over.

The second half was virtually a non-event for the opening 10 minutes and the home support began to grow restless as they were unable to convert their dominance into the opening goal.

At the other end, Henderson produced an excellent block to deny Stuart Armstrong from scoring for Aberdeen and it proved pivotal as Falkirk deservedly opened the scoring just before the hour mark.

Lissah was inexplicably left completely unmarked six yards out from a corner and he headed home Miller's pinpoint delivery.

The former Chelsea starlet made a crucial intervention just minutes later to prevent Nisbet from tapping home.

The travelling support made their displeasure known towards Thelin on 69 minutes, urging the Aberdeen boss to leave the club just as Nisbet clipped the outside of the post with a header.

The Dons failed to exert any sustained pressure in their attempts to find an equaliser and Falkirk almost consolidated all three points when Henry Cartwright hit the post late on.