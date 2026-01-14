Falkirk 0-1 Celtic: Benjamin Nygren secures crucial Hoops win to move them level with Rangers in Scottish Premiership title race

Celtic's resurgence under Martin O'Neill continued with an unconvincing but vital 1-0 win against a stubborn Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership.

Benjamin Nygren's 10th league goal of the season was enough to secure the victory to keep the Hoops six points behind leaders Hearts, level with Old Firm rivals Rangers.

The Bairns had the best of the early chances, but failed to capitalise on their confident and pressing play.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, widely criticised this season, pulled off a brilliant save late on to deny Ethan Williams an equaliser, bailing out defenders Auston Trusty and Liam Scales after mistakes.

With Hearts beating St Mirren, O'Neill kept up his 100 per cent domestic record this season to maintain pressure in this season's exciting title race.

Unconvincing but crucial

Image: Benjamin Nygren (L) is Celtic's top scorer this season

Celtic had to survive a torrid first-half spell and a late scare to emerge from the Falkirk Stadium with their second clean sheet in two games since O'Neill was handed the task of rescuing Celtic's season after a turbulent month under Wilfried Nancy.

Daizen Maeda looped a header wide early on after getting in behind the Falkirk defence but the home side soon got the upper hand.

They looked compact out of possession, harried Celtic into mistakes, broke forward quickly and put some dangerous balls into the visitors' box.

Chances followed. Striker Barney Stewart twice got in on goal but his shots lacked the power or accuracy to really trouble Kasper Schmeichel, who was in goal for Falkirk when they last beat Celtic in 2007.

Finn Yeats tried to take the ball down when he looked to have a good headed chance and Filip Lissah forced another save from Schmeichel.

Image: Falkirk's Barney Stewart (C) had a first half chance saved by Schmeichel

The hosts' best first-half chance came when Kyrell Wilson broke down the right with pace, cut inside Kieran Tierney, went round the Celtic goalkeeper but lost his balance and shot wide when he looked destined to score.

Another quick counter-attack was wasted when Leon McCann shot well wide with team-mates in the box.

Celtic stemmed the tide late in the first half and there was a warning for Falkirk when Maeda was allowed a free header from Arne Engels' far-post corner. Former Celtic keeper Scott Bain made a good stop.

The opener came from a near-identical delivery as Nygren nodded home from three yards in a crowded goalmouth.

Image: Referee Sean Murdoch made his Premiership debut after an injury to John Beaton

The only half-time change came in the match officials' department as injured referee John Beaton was replaced by fourth official Sean Murdoch.

It was a fairly straightforward mission for the stand-in referee in a tight second period with clear-cut chances at a premium.

The Bairns did create one great opportunity to level when a bouncing ball fell for Ethan Williams eight yards out. Schmeichel spread himself and blocked the substitute's effort with his foot.

Image: Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel denied Ethan Williams an equaliser

Celtic sub Reo Hatate mis-kicked from a late chance to put the game out of sight.

But Falkirk's hopes were ultimately extinguished when Schmeichel dealt with Connor Allan's stoppage-time header before a second corner in quick succession was over-hit.

'A tough old evening'

Celtic interim boss Martin O'Neill speaking to Sky Sports News:

"It was a tough old evening for us, really, really tough. I thought that Falkirk played very well, had a couple of great chances in the first half.

"We were fortunate to go in 1-0 at half-time. I thought we improved in the second half for bits, but even so, a few skirmishes here and there during the course of the second half.

"Delighted to have won the game, which is the most important thing, but we can play much better.

"Maybe I just thought there was a wee bit of nervous tension. Chasing points, no room for error, and I think that maybe crept into our game."

On transfers, O'Neill added: "We are hoping to get some players in, no question about that,"

"I know it's halfway through January. But I'm very, very hopeful that we'll do that.

"Just as much to supplement the squad because we're essentially playing a lot of the same players all the time. Maybe that was it, just maybe a wee bit of lack of energy.

"We've got a little bit of time in this sense. We've got the cup match, which I want to focus on.

"In the meantime, we're trying to look at some things. "We're hopeful that we will have some acquisitions in at some stage or another."

McGlynn taking the positives

Image: Falkirk manager John McGlynn wants his players to have more belief

Falkirk manager John McGlynn on Sky Sports News:

"The way we've played, we've got to take confidence from it.

"We've got to take more belief, the guys have got to believe in themselves.

"I think we were absolutely very, very good.

"We haven't got the result, but we play like that against teams like that, we're going to turn these into draws and draws into wins against them."