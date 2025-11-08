Falkirk 1-1 Livingston: Late Danny Wilson goal snatches point for Livi in Scottish Premiership game

Danny Wilson headed home a last-minute equaliser as Livingston snatched a 1-1 draw against Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership.

Veteran striker Brian Graham's emphatic penalty had given the hosts an early lead after Calvin Miller's corner had struck Livi's Stevie May on the elbow.

Mo Sylla was then inches away for the visitors, while Falkirk had further chances through Ethan Williams and Miller, but just as the hosts looked to be heading for a third straight home league win, Wilson's towering back-post header secured a precious point for Livi.

The Bairns were 3-0 up inside 40 minutes last time out against Kilmarnock and made a fast start again at the Falkirk Stadium, taking the lead after quarter of an hour through Graham's second goal since joining in the summer.

Livi looked to hit back and Lewis Smith had their first effort of note in the 21st minute with a fierce left-footed attempt from distance that flew narrowly over Falkirk goalkeeper Scott Bain's crossbar.

Sylla then came even closer in the 32nd minute as he latched onto a misplaced Dylan Tait pass before arrowing a low shot from 20 yards that skidded inches wide of the far post.

Miller and Williams had looked a constant threat for the hosts and they combined to great effect in the 37th minute, resulting in a near-post effort by the latter that Livi stopper Jerome Prior did well to save with his feet.

There were no further chances in the first half but Falkirk could have been 2-0 in front five minutes into the second period as Filip Lissah jinked inside and unleashed a dipping shot that Miller could only divert wide from six yards.

Chances were coming at both ends, though, and Livi had a great opportunity in the 53rd minute. Left-back Cristian Montano carried the ball before releasing Jeremy Bokila and he made space to dig out a shot with his left foot that drifted just over the bar.

Prior was then called into action again in the 62nd minute as Kyrell Wilson's cross took a wicked deflection but the scrambling Livi keeper clawed the ball away.

Both sides threw on substitutes and it was Livingston replacement Robbie Muirhead who had their best chance with 10 minutes remaining as he headed Tete Yengi's inviting cross straight at grateful Falkirk stopper Bain.

That looked like it was going to be the visitors' final chance until they snatched a point right at the death, with captain Wilson heading home Graham Carey's precise free-kick to stun the hosts.

Falkirk had one more chance through substitute midfielder Scott Arfield but his placed effort drifted wide.