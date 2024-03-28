Barcelona 3-1 Brann (5-2 aggregate): Chelsea to face Spanish side in Women's Champions League semi-finals

Chelsea will play Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Women's Champions League after the European champions secured a 5-2 aggregate victory over Brann.

Barcelona - who beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in the final last year - followed up their 2-1 first-leg victory with a 3-1 win over their Norwegian opponents on Thursday.

Aitana Bonmati - the reigning Ballon d'Or winner - opened the scoring in the 24th minute, before Fridolina Rolfo doubled the lead just before the hour mark.

Image: Aitana Bonmati (centre) scored Barcelona's opener

Tomine Svendheim pulled a goal back for Brann but Barcelona eased their way into the last four for a sixth successive season, with Patricia Guijarro adding a third shortly before full-time.

The Spanish champions will now face Chelsea, who eliminated Ajax 4-1 on aggregate in their quarter-final and are bidding to win the Champions League for the first time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Sam Blitz and Fadumo Olow reflect on Chelsea's 4-1 aggregate win over Ajax and discuss whether fixture congestion could hinder them in their pursuit of the quadruple

The two sides faced each other in the 2021 final in Gothenburg, with Barcelona cruising to a 4-0 victory.

The first leg will take place in Barcelona on the weekend of April 20/21, with the second leg hosted by Chelsea a week later.