Barcelona 3-1 Brann (5-2 aggregate): Chelsea to face Spanish side in Women's Champions League semi-finals

FC Barcelona Women vs Brann Women. Women's Champions League Quarter Final.
Estadi Johan Cruyff.
5-2
Barcelona beat Brann 2-1 in the first leg of their Women's Champions League quarter-final and followed that up with a 3-1 victory on Thursday night; European and Spanish champions will now face Emma Hayes' Chelsea in the semi-finals
Thursday 28 March 2024 19:53, UK
Chelsea will play Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Women's Champions League after the European champions secured a 5-2 aggregate victory over Brann.
Barcelona - who beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in the final last year - followed up their 2-1 first-leg victory with a 3-1 win over their Norwegian opponents on Thursday.
Aitana Bonmati - the reigning Ballon d'Or winner - opened the scoring in the 24th minute, before Fridolina Rolfo doubled the lead just before the hour mark.
Tomine Svendheim pulled a goal back for Brann but Barcelona eased their way into the last four for a sixth successive season, with Patricia Guijarro adding a third shortly before full-time.
The Spanish champions will now face Chelsea, who eliminated Ajax 4-1 on aggregate in their quarter-final and are bidding to win the Champions League for the first time.
The two sides faced each other in the 2021 final in Gothenburg, with Barcelona cruising to a 4-0 victory.
The first leg will take place in Barcelona on the weekend of April 20/21, with the second leg hosted by Chelsea a week later.