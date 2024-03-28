 Skip to content
FC Barcelona Women vs Brann Women. Women's Champions League Quarter Final.

Estadi Johan Cruyff.

FC Barcelona Women 3

  • A Bonmati (24th minute)
  • F Rolfö (56th minute)
  • P Guijarro Gutiérrez (88th minute)

Brann Women 1

  • T Svendheim (70th minute)

5-2

Barcelona 3-1 Brann (5-2 aggregate): Chelsea to face Spanish side in Women's Champions League semi-finals

Barcelona beat Brann 2-1 in the first leg of their Women's Champions League quarter-final and followed that up with a 3-1 victory on Thursday night; European and Spanish champions will now face Emma Hayes' Chelsea in the semi-finals

Thursday 28 March 2024 19:53, UK

Barcelona's Fridolina Rolfo, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's second goal during the women's Champions League quarterfinals, second leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and SK Brann Kvinner at the Estadi Johan Cruyff in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, March 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Image: Fridolina Rolfo (right) celebrates scoring Barcelona's second goal

Chelsea will play Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Women's Champions League after the European champions secured a 5-2 aggregate victory over Brann.

Barcelona - who beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in the final last year - followed up their 2-1 first-leg victory with a 3-1 win over their Norwegian opponents on Thursday.

Aitana Bonmati - the reigning Ballon d'Or winner - opened the scoring in the 24th minute, before Fridolina Rolfo doubled the lead just before the hour mark.

Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati, centre, celebrates after scoring her side's opening goal during the women's Champions League quarterfinals, second leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and SK Brann Kvinner at the Estadi Johan Cruyff in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, March 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Image: Aitana Bonmati (centre) scored Barcelona's opener

Tomine Svendheim pulled a goal back for Brann but Barcelona eased their way into the last four for a sixth successive season, with Patricia Guijarro adding a third shortly before full-time.

The Spanish champions will now face Chelsea, who eliminated Ajax 4-1 on aggregate in their quarter-final and are bidding to win the Champions League for the first time.

The two sides faced each other in the 2021 final in Gothenburg, with Barcelona cruising to a 4-0 victory.

The first leg will take place in Barcelona on the weekend of April 20/21, with the second leg hosted by Chelsea a week later.

