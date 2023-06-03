Barcelona Women 3-2 Wolfsburg Women: Stunning Barcelona comeback sees them win second Women's Champions League title

Barcelona produced a stunning second-half comeback to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in a thrilling Women's Champions League final in Eindhoven and secure their second European title.

The LigaF champions appeared to be overawed by the occasion once again as they went 2-0 down in the first half, offering shades of the 3-1 humbling by Lyon in the 2022 final.

Ewa Pajor - who finished as the Champions League's top scorer - scored her ninth goal of the competition as she took advantage of some sloppy play from Lucy Bronze to see Wolfsburg ahead inside three minutes. Alexandra Popp added a second just before the break (37).

But all of the Germans' good first-half work was undone in five minutes after the break. Patri Guijarro scored twice (48, 50) as Barcelona - the pre-match favourites - hauled themselves level.

Their epic comeback was completed in the 70th minute. After some comical defending from Wolfsburg, Frida Rolfo fired home to secure another Champions League title, following up on their 2021 victory.

Midfielder Keira Walsh offered an insight into what was said in the Barcelona dressing room at half-time, telling DAZN: "We came in at half-time and Alexia [Putellas] said that if there's any team that could overturn a 2-0, it's this team and that's what we did."

Bronze added to DAZN: "We knew that we had quality and we could come back into any game. I don't think we were ever worried about scoring three goals, which is a crazy feat to do, but that's the talent of this team."

How Barcelona came from behind to win

Image: Barcelona's Patricia Guijarro scored twice inside five minutes after half-time

Barcelona began well - but a mistake at the back from Bronze allowed Wolfsburg to lead inside three minute. The full-back was caught on the ball by Pajor, muscling the England international out of the way before a thunderous strike beat Sandra Panos.

Barcelona dominated the ball between the two goals, and had two glorious chances to equalised. The first came in the 13th minute and Irene Parades nodded a free header wide from a corner. Then, Caroline Graham Hansen could not connect properly with a sensational Mapi Leon cross with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Image: Wolfsburg's Ewa Pajor saw her side ahead inside three minutes

Then, shortly before the break, Wolfsburg stunned Barcelona again. It was an devastating break from the Germans as Felicitas Rauch powered through the midfield, before finding Pajor on her right. It was a sensational, curling cross from the forward, with Popp ahead of her marker to flick the ball home.

Barcelona appealed for a foul in the build-up as Popp and Leon battled to reach the ball first, and despite VAR looking at the incident, did not order a review.

Barcelona recover from 2-0 down to win WCL Barcelona are only the second team to come from two goals down to win in a Women's European final.



The first was Wolfsburg in 2014, when they beat Tyreso 4-3 in Lisbon. Alexandra Popp was on the scoresheet that day.

But Barcelona were not done yet, equalising inside three minutes. Caroline Graham Hansen played the ball into space down the right, chasing after the ball herself, before sending the ball into the middle. Guijarro was there to turn the ball home - a technique Barcelona had been sorely missing in the first half.

Two minutes later and the equaliser followed. It was almost a carbon copy of the first Barcelona goal too as Aitana Bonmati sent the cross in from the right wing. Guijarro stopped down to send a low header past Merle Fromes, sparking scenes of wild celebration.

Image: Alexandra Popp scored Wolfsburg's second goal

Once Barcelona were level, it felt like only a matter of time before the winner came and it eventually occurred with 20 minutes to play. It was a comedy of errors from the Wolfsburg defence as Lynn Wilms' attempt clearance hit Kathrin Hendrich from close range.

The ball landed to Mariona Caldentey, who managed to hold it up well under pressure before slotting the ball across to Rolfo. She then slotted home into an open net, completing the comeback.

As the clocked ticked over into ninth added minute, Wolfsburg could have equalised themselves, but Pauline Bremer's header from a corner went straight to Panos, before the Barcelona celebrations began in earnest.

Analysis: A final for the ages heralds Barcelona's era of dominance

Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh:

"What a final. A game for the ages and a brilliant advert for just how exciting women's football is.

"The simple fact: all the things Barcelona weren't executing well in the first half, they began to do after the break and that's when they started to click.

"Their crosses into the box were starting to be found - especially for their two early second half goals. Passes started to be threaded together well, Wolfsburg's dominance and disruption in midfield was nullified, their defences breached.

"Five minutes after the start of the second half, with Barcelona level, you knew they would go on to win. Wolfsburg were deflated and struggled to handle the opposition that should have shown up for the entire 90 minutes.

Image: Fridolina Rolfo celebrates after Barcelona came from two goals down to lead 3-2

"You have to feel for Wolfsburg too. They had the tie in their hands and took advantage of an under-par Barcelona performance in the first half, but they were simply blown away by an incredible team.

"They would not have been expecting the same from Barcelona after the break, but their game plan simply did not work.

"Lyon have dominated European competition for so long, but you now have to say this is the start of Barcelona's dominant era. A potent force that many will struggle to stop."

Bronze praises Barcelona mentality change

Barcelona defender Lucy Bronze to DAZN:

"We didn't make it easy for ourselves in the first half. We created so many chances, I thought we could have scored many goals in the first half.

"I think that [change in mentality over the last year] showed. The two finals that Barca have lost where they've been heavily beaten by Lyon and we saw today that once it was two goals [for Barcelona], we shut up shop, made it really difficult defensively and created loads of chances in attack.

"It was difficult for myself and Frido [Frida Rolfo], we both haven't played for five weeks. I had surgery and only trained a couple of times, so it was difficult at the end but happy I played my part for the team."

Walsh: Guijarro the best player in the world

Barcelona midfielder Keira Walsh to DAZN:

"The first half wasn't great for us. We kept the ball well, we just didn't score our chances. To score three goals in the second half was incredible. It was a good game.

"Patri Guijarro is a special player, it's about time people recognised that. For me, the best player in the world.

"It's been a pretty good year - the Euros, the Champions League. If someone was going to tell me this was going to happen, I wouldn't believe them. To play for Barcelona in front of these fans is a special feeling.

"You want to be playing in these games, playing in Champions Leagues and this is the club that does that."

