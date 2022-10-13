 Skip to content

Women's World Cup 2023: Draw date, teams, schedule and final for Australia and New Zealand tournament

Women's World Cup 2023 takes place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20; first Women’s World Cup to feature 32 teams competing in eight groups; England and the Republic of Ireland have both qualified for the tournament; draw takes place on October 22 at 7.30am

Thursday 13 October 2022 15:30, UK

FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women&#39;s World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. FIFA has received bids from Brazil, Japan, Colombia and a joint bid from Australia and New Zealand to host the 2023 Women&#39;s World Cup on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

With England and the Republic of Ireland qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup, here's all you need to know about next year's tournament, including the draw date.

When and where is the 2023 Women's World Cup?

Next year's tournament will be held in Australia and New Zealand making it the first ever co-hosted Women's World Cup.

The tournament starts on July 20 with the final taking place on August 20 in Sydney at the Accor Stadium.

The USA are the defending champions and are looking to become the first team in the competition's history to win the tournament three times in a row.

Who has qualified so far?

The England team celebrate winning Euro 2022
Image: England are aiming to become world champions after winning the European Championships this summer

This Women's World Cup is the first to feature 32 teams, after the previous edition in 2019 saw 24 countries compete.

England and the Republic of Ireland are two of 29 teams to have qualified for the tournament so far:

  • Australia (co-hosts)
  • New Zealand (co-hosts)
  • China (AFC)
  • Japan (AFC)
  • Philippines (AFC)
  • South Korea (AFC)
  • Vietnam (AFC)
  • Morocco (CAF)
  • Nigeria (CAF)
  • South Africa (CAF)
  • Zambia (CAF)
  • Canada (CONCACAF)
  • Costa Rica (CONCACAF)
  • Jamaica (CONCACAF)
  • United States (CONCACAF)
  • Argentina (CONMEBOL)
  • Brazil (CONMEBOL)
  • Colombia (CONMEBOL)
  • Denmark (UEFA)
  • England (UEFA)
  • France (UEFA)
  • Germany (UEFA)
  • Italy (UEFA)
  • Netherlands (UEFA)
  • Norway (UEFA)
  • Republic of Ireland (UEFA)
  • Spain (UEFA)
  • Sweden (UEFA)
  • Switzerland (UEFA)

Ten teams will compete for the final three places at the inter-confederation play-off tournament in February, which will be held in New Zealand:

  • Chinese Taipei (AFC)
  • Thailand (AFC)
  • Cameroon (CAF)
  • Senegal (CAF)
  • Haiti (CONCACAF)
  • Panama (CONCACAF)
  • Paraguay (CONMEBOL)
  • Chile (CONMEBOL)
  • Papua New Guinea (OFC)
  • Portugal (UEFA)

When is the draw?

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 11: Ireland celebrate at full time during a FIFA Women&#39;s World Cup playoff match between Scotland and Ireland at Hampden Park, on October 11, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Image: The Republic of Ireland will be taking part in their first Women's World Cup

The draw takes place on Saturday October 22 at the Aotea Centre in Auckland, with proceedings getting under way at 7.30am UK and Irish time.

The 32 nations will be drawn into eight groups of four, with the top two in each group progressing to the knockout stages.

How will the draw work?

Jill Ellis coached the USA to victory at the 2019 Women&#39;s World Cup (AP)
Image: The United States are the defending Women's World Cup champions

The 32 teams will be divided into four pots based on the FIFA Women's World Rankings as of October 13.

Pot One will contain both co-hosts Australia and New Zealand along with the six highest-ranked teams, including England and defending champions USA, while the Republic of Ireland will be in Pot Three.

With the exception of UEFA, teams from the same confederation cannot be drawn in the same group.

Pot 1

  • New Zealand
  • Australia
  • United States
  • Sweden
  • Germany
  • England
  • France
  • Spain

Pot 2

  • Canada
  • Netherlands
  • Brazil
  • Japan
  • Norway
  • Italy
  • China
  • South Korea

Pot 3

  • Denmark
  • Switzerland
  • Republic of Ireland
  • Colombia
  • Argentina
  • Vietnam
  • Costa Rica
  • Jamaica

Pot 4

  • Nigeria
  • Philippines
  • South Africa
  • Morocco
  • Zambia
  • Play-off winner
  • Play-off winner
  • Play-off winner

What is the schedule?

The group stage will begin on July 20 and run over a two-week period finishing on August 3 and see group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.

What are the venues?

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 13: a general view of ANZ Stadium at round 25 of the Hyundai A-League Soccer between Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney FC on April 13, 2019 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Speed Media/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)
Image: Sydney's Accor Stadium will host the Women's World Cup 2023 final

There are nine host cities, five in Australia and four in New Zealand:

Australia

  • Sydney - Accor Stadium and Allianz Stadium
  • Brisbane - Suncorp Stadium
  • Melbourne - AAMI Park
  • Perth - HBF Park
  • Adelaide - Hindmarsh Stadium

New Zealand

  • Auckland - Eden Park
  • Wellington - Sky Stadium
  • Dunedin - Forsyth Barr Stadium
  • Hamilton - Waikato Stadium
