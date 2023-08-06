Sweden 0-0 USA (5-4 on penalties): USA suffer earliest ever Women's World Cup exit as Sweden reach quarter-finals on penalties

The USA have suffered their earliest ever exit at a Women's World Cup, losing 5-4 on penalties to Sweden after a goalless 120 minutes where they were denied time and again by Zecira Musovic.

It was a heavyweight clash we had not expected to see in the last 16, but contrasting group stages - perfect from Sweden, indifferent from the USA - saw them meet for the first time in the knockout rounds of a World Cup.

But the group form was flipped on its head with Sweden registering just one shot on target in 120 minutes of play, while the USA could not beat goalkeeper Musovic, who made a string of sensational saves to ultimately guide Sweden into the last eight.

Indeed, Sweden were on the verge of an exit during the penalty shootout, but misses from Megan Rapinoe - on what is likely to be her final World Cup appearance - and Sophia Smith saw the kicks go to sudden death.

After Kelley O'Hara hit the post, Arsenal's Lina Hurtig stepped up, with her penalty being scooped out of the goal by USA goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

Image: Swedish players look at the VAR graphic of their winning penalty against USA

It was unclear whether the ball had gone all the way over in what was the game's pivotal moment. After a nervous 30 seconds of checks from referee Stephanie Frappart, the ball was shown to be over the line by the barest of margins, with mere millimetres seeing Sweden through. They will now face Japan on Friday in the quarter-finals.

Despite a better performance from the USA, it is a heart-breaking end for the reigning champions, who will not be able to win their third successive World Cup title.

Captain Lindsey Horan said of the penalty shootout: "It's part of the game. Penalties, to be frank, they suck. I've gone through too many in my career. I'm proud of every player that stepped up to take a penalty today. Score or miss, it's courageous to take a penalty. I'm proud of the team."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

How Sweden edged past the USA

Image: Lina Hurtig celebrates her winning penalty against the USA

With much on the line for two of the three top-ranked sides in the world, it was a tentative start in Melbourne.

Trinity Rodman had the first big chance of the game in the 27th minute. A poor pass from Filippa Angeldal was collected by the forward, who drove into the area. However, her well-taken strike forced a leaping save from Musovic - just a sign of things to come.

The USA went close again soon after. Lindsey Horan jumped to meet a corner, but her header pinged off the top of the crossbar. Musovic was also rising with an outstretched arm too and would likely have kept it out.

Team news The USA made two changes from the draw against Portugal. Rose Lavelle was suspended with Lynn Williams on the bench. Emily Sonnet came in for her first World Cup start while Trinity Rodman returned to the XI.

Sweden reverted back to their strongest XI, having made nine changes for their final group game against Argentina. Only Magda Eriksson and Amanda Ilestedt started in that game.

Shortly after the break, Horan had another fine chance but was denied by an incredible reaction save from Musovic. Emily Fox's cross bounced through the area before finding the USA captain, but her low shot was pushed away by the Sweden goalkeeper.

Musovic was needed again just after the hour. A floated ball found Smith on the right of the area, but her heavy touch allowed the Sweden goalkeeper to come out and smother before she could take the shot.

The USA continued to see good moments come and go without much to show for them. Sweden finally registered their first shot on target in the 85th minute from substitute Sofia Jackobsson, but her effort went straight at the goalkeeper.

Magical Musovic Since records bean in 2011, Musovic’s 11 saves are a single-game record at the FIFA Women’s World Cup for a goalkeeper that kept a clean sheet.

Image: Zecira Musovic made a string of sensational saves to deny the USA

With Sweden continuing to frustrate the USA, the game went to extra-time. And just like the previous 90 minutes, the reigning champions continued to find themselves frustrated by Musovic and Sweden.

In the first 15 minutes, Lynn Williams' cross was palmed away by Musovic's outstretched hand, with Rapinoe too far ahead. Frida Rolfo then saw Horan's attempted shot behind.

United States at the FIFA Women's World Cup Year Finish 1991 Champions 1995 Third place 1999 Champions 2003 Third place 2007 Third place 2011 Runners up 2015 Champions 2019 Champions 2023 Round of 16

In hindsight, the game was perfectly set up for penalties and it was a dramatic end to a superb spectacle. The first six were all scored by their respective takers, but soon, the misses started to pile up, as did the tension.

Sandwiched either side of misses from Nathalie Bjorn and Rebecka Blomqvist, Rapinoe blazed her penalty across the face of goal, followed by a carbon copy miss from Smith.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

More scored penalties followed to take the shootout to sudden death. O'Hara's then took her turn who, along with Kristie Mewis, came on in the 120th minute to take a penalty. However, a lackadaisical effort pinged off the crossbar, with Sweden needing to score their next to go through.

Arsenal's Hurtig stepped up, with her shot needing to be scooped out of the net by a diving Naeher. Both appealed for it to go their way, and after consultation with VAR and goal line technology, Frappart signalled that the penalty stood, sparking agony and ecstasy for both teams.

Image: The USA have been knocked out of the World Cup before the semi-finals for the first time, capping a dismal tournament in Australia and New Zealand

Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh:

"The USA are perennial women's football powerhouses, the gold standard to which every international team aspires to be. A measure of that was having never been knocked out of a World Cup before the semi-final stage. That was, until Sunday.

"They were unable to overcome a stubborn Sweden - or more precisely, an inspired Zecira Musovic, who was one of the key reasons why the Americans did not cruise into the final eight.

"Ultimately, the USA did not deserve to be beaten based on the 120 minutes of play. They performed far better than they did in the group stage, looked confident and comfortable on the ball and played some great passes to create numerous chances. But they missed the crucial element of sticking the ball in the back of the net.

"Plenty has been made about this USA team being one in transition, and younger players will benefit from this experience."

Read more analysis HERE

Horan: So many young players coming through

USA captain Lindsey Horan:

"First and foremost, I'm so proud of the team. A lot went into this performance and it was changing gear and playing like us, playing our style and being confident. It was all those things and we went out and did it.

"We played beautiful football today, we entertained and we created chances, but we didn't score.

"Being able to come out of the group stage where we didn't perform out best and changed into this kind of performance, this is what this team is made of. There are so many young players coming through who are absolutely killing it."

'Soccer can be cruel'

USA coach Vlatko Andonovski:

"I know we were criticised for the way we played... I think we came out today and were all about the grit, the resilience.

"Unfortunately, soccer can be cruel sometimes. For it to go to penalties and to end in that fashion, with the confusion at the end."

Eriksson: We showed heart

Image: Magdalena Eriksson celebrates after scoring in the penalty shootout

Sweden defender Magda Eriksson:

"We're so happy right now. I don't know how we managed to stay in this game.

"We didn't play our best game, but in some way we showed we're hard-headed, we showed heart, we never give up. We took it to extra-time, we took it to penalties and we managed to win."

Sweden will face Japan in the quarter-finals, after they beat Norway on Saturday. They will play on Friday with kick-off at 8.30am.

The round of 16 takes place from August 5 to August 8 with eight games being played across Australia and New Zealand.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.